Dallas Cowboys fans can sit back, relax, and enjoy the Sunday action in Week 13 after a massive win over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving. The team’s third consecutive win has revived their playoff hopes, but they’ll need some help to get there.

As it stands right now, Dallas is “in the hunt,” sitting in front of the Panthers, and behind next week’s opponent, the Lions, in that category.

As far as the real bracket goes, the 49ers, Packers, and Seahawks hold the Wild Card spots, and the Eagles, of course, are in with their lead in the NFC East.

In short, a lot of work needs to be done for Dallas to pull off this miracle comeback. If they win out, they can get there, but that’s a tall task. As a result, you should still be rooting for and against certain outcomes.

Here, we’ll go over three Sunday needs for the Cowboys as they try to inch their way back to life.

1. Backup QB Revives Vikings, Takes Down Seahawks In Week 13

Earlier this season, Vikings second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy talked about his alter-ego “Nine.” Since that time, he’s thrown six interceptions to just two passing touchdowns, and now, he’s out with a concussion against the Seahawks.

Filling in for the Michigan legend is Max Brosmer, an undrafted free agent who won Vikings fans’ hearts after leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2024 and balling out in the lead-up to the 2025 season.

The young man has a big challenge ahead, as the Seahawks’ defense impresses, but Dallas is counting on the Iowa native to have a special moment today.

If the Vikings can pull off the upset in Seattle, Mike Macdonald’s squad will drop to 8-4; this could open up another lane for the Cowboys to sneak into the Wild Card picture this January.

2. Shedeur Beats Deion’s Old Team To Help Another From “Prime Time’s” Playing Days

Last week, Shedeur Sanders got his first career start for the Cleveland Browns. There were some ups and downs, but he came out with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

In Week 13, it is Sanders at the helm again for the Browns, but it is a much harder matchup in his second start.

Cleveland takes on the San Francisco 49ers; they are 8-4, in front of Dallas in the playoff race, and one of Deion’s old times. Today, I’m willing to bet Prime Time is pulling for his former squad to lose.

If Sanders can upset one of his dad’s old teams, it will really help another one of Deion’s squads, as the Cowboys directly benefit from a 49ers slump late in the season.

3. Red-Hot Rams Keep Rolling Past Bryce Young’s Panthers

If Dallas does sneak into the playoffs, they could very well run into the red-hot Los Angeles Rams; for now, however, we’re going to be rooting hard for them.

Matthew Stafford, the MVP favorite, is headed to Charlotte for a matchup with the Panthers today. Of course, this surprisingly successful Carolina team knocked off the Cowboys earlier in the year; this means they hold a tiebreaker over them if it comes down to it.

They are big underdogs, given the Rams’ success, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t pay attention to the matchup. Dallas needs this one to stay true to the projected scores.

If not, we will see a big boost in the Panthers’ playoff odds and another obstacle in the way of the Cowboys’ already slim chances.

All in all, these three games are huge for Dallas, and you can bet they’ll be watching as they get ready for the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.