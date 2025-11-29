Before the trade deadline, everyone laughed at the Dallas Cowboys, and now they are a team that nobody wants to play.

Yesterday’s Black Friday game was one that almost felt like a win-win, but when looking at the numbers, a Eagles win would have helped Dallas more in terms of a wild card playoff spot, yet the Dallas Cowboys, with 5 games left in the season, are only 1.5 back of the Eagles with that loss.

Realistic Finish?

With three wins in a row, the Cowboys, if they win out, would finish the year 11-5-1. You would have to think that they would get into the playoffs in some form, whether that be the wild card or winning the NFC East.

Winning the division is the more straightforward path with the Eagles needing to lose two of the last five games. They do have a lighter schedule, but play the Chargers next week on Monday Night, and the Bills in week 17.

Dallas has a 20 or so chance to make the playoffs as we sit here today before all the other games on Sunday.

If they beat the Lions next week on Thursday night, that jumps to 50%. There is not a single person on this early that would have picked the Cowboys to beat the Eagles, Chiefs and Lions three weeks in a row to make a playoff push.

Don't look now… but the #Cowboys have about a 1-4 chance of making the playoffs. That goes up to 50% if they win next week. pic.twitter.com/3oBTRoxxs3 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 28, 2025

I honestly think Dallas will finish the year 10-6-1. Whether that will be good enough to make the playoffs, I have no idea.

At the end of the day, what we are seeing from the Eagles is not a good product, their offense has no identity, and they cannot stop the run.

Like I noted, they play the Chargers next, then the Raiders, Commanders, Bills and then the Commanders again.

Let’s hope Jayden Daniels plays in the first matchup between the two and they won’t shut him down until maybe the last couple of weeks, because if he does play, the Eagles could very well lose one of those games, plus the games to the Bills and Chargers.

The Cowboys have life with a real chance to put a lot of pressure on this Eagles team if they win the game on Thursday night against the Lions.

They win that game, Monday night football is going to be a lot of fun to see if the Eagles can end up pulling a all-time collapse just like they did in 2023.