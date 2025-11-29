With the Dallas Cowboys handing business on Thanksgiving day, we have a weekend full of football that does not include us stressing about this football team.

After back-to-back wins over the Eagles and the Chiefs, they were the first team since 2016 to beat the two teams that made the Super Bowl the year before in consecutive weeks.

Doing so put them at 6-5-and-1, and now right in the thick of the NFC playoff picture.

With all that said, I wanted to dive into a few games that I will be tuned into this weekend.

Let me add that it is a bit of a sleepy weekend. Most of the games are likely to be pretty boring, but the three below are the ones that I think will be the best.

Houston Texans Vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)

In what might shape up to be the best finish for the division winner, the Colts and the Texans who get CJ Stroud back is probably the best game of the weekend.

The Colts lead the AFC South by only a game over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Texans are right on the heels of them both with a 6-5 record and a win over the Colts would set them up nicely as we enter the last month of the regular season.

The Colts have started to slow down from their hot start, and the Texans have the best defense in football.

Name a better duo than Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter 😈 pic.twitter.com/8yU6wTE0Qy — PFF (@PFF) November 26, 2025

Houston entered last Thursday with the No. 1 ranked unit in the NFL, allowing only 258.1 yards per game.

Their defensive line is a force and Buffalo’s offensive line was not up to the task by any means. Texans pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson might be the best duo in football.

They combined for 4.5 sacks, giving Hunter 11 on the year and Anderson 10.5. Anderson is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year contender.

This will probably be the best game of the day, Sunday.

Cleveland Brown Vs. San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)

So not only do I think this game will be a decent one, it is one as a Cowboys fan I will be watching until it gives me a reason not to.

If the Browns, now led by Shedeur Sanders, can somehow upset the Niners and win this game, wow does that give the Cowboys a huge lift heading into next week in terms of the playoff picture?

Before the trade deadline, I did not think I would be able to think about that, but here we are after two of the biggest wins in a long time back-to-back, this game will be a decent one.

Brock Purdy did not look good last week, but the defense won them the game after he threw four interceptions.

The Browns and the 49ers will both try to win this game with the defense, and I don’t think the Browns will win, but man what a great outcome for us fans that this would be.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Buffalo Bills (-3)

The best game in the AFC between two teams that are still fighting for their playoff hopes will be between these two teams.

It looks like Aaron Rodgers will be back this week after missing the game last week against the Chicago Bears, and the Bills 7-and-4 and the Steelers 6-and-5, both need a win to keep pace in the AFC.

Aaron Rodgers to start vs. Bills on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wFulxvS0ys — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025

The Steelers have a better chance to make the playoffs because the Ravens lost to the Bengals on Thursday night, so they might win the AFC North with nine wins, it is so bad.

This will be the game I have on in the afternoon window, and hopefully by that time my fantasy team will be doing just fine and I won’t need any extra help.

It will be nice to watch football all day Sunday with the Cowboys already having a win for the week, and just rooting for other teams to win some games.