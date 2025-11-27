The Dallas Cowboys will come into their Thanksgiving Day game on a short week of of rest following their amazing come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Their opponent this afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs, pulled off their own fourth-quarter miracle on Sunday. The Chiefs were down 20-9 to the Indianapolis Colts.

They rallied for a 23-20 overtime win.

Both the Chiefs (6-5) and Cowboys (5-5-1) may have saved their seasons on Sunday. The winner of today’s game will keep the momentum going.

The loser may be running out of time to rebound from a sixth loss.

Who: Kansas City Chiefs

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When: Today, 3:30 p.m. (CST)

How (to watch): CBS

All-Time Marks

The Cowboys are 7-5 all-time against the Chiefs, who began play in 1960 in the AFL as the Dallas Texans. The Texans brought the first professional football championship to Dallas back in 1962 before relocating to Kansas City.

Once the NFL and AFL merged in 1970, the two franchises finally met on the gridiron for the first time.

That game ended with a 27–16 Cowboys’ win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The first time they met in Dallas was in 1975. The Chiefs won that contest 34-31. The Cowboys finally beat Kansas City at home, 41-21, in 1983.

The photo above was my view of that game. I doubt that I could afford that same seat for today’s contest.

(Note: Yes, I’m that old. Shut up.)

Dallas has won all five games at home against the Chiefs since that 1970 loss.

Kansas City is 4-2 at Arrowhead Stadium, having won the last two games played there, including a 19-9 victory in 2021 when the two teams last met.

When it comes to Week 13 battles, the Cowboys are 41-23 overall and 29-12 when playing at home. This will be just the second Week 13 meeting between the two teams.

Dallas beat Kansas City, 24-12, in the 1995 Thanksgiving Day game.

Speaking of Thanksgiving…

Thanksgiving Day Record

The Cowboys are 34-22-1 on Thanksgiving Day and have won the last three games played on the holiday. They beat the Giants in 2022 and 2024 and Washington in 2023.

The last holiday loss came in 2021 to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime.

The Prediction

The reality today is that both teams need to win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Kansas City is currently 10th in the AFC at 6-5.

They are only a game behind the three teams currently holding the three wildcard slots in that conference though.

Dallas is a little further back from the seventh NFC wildcard slot. But they, unlike the Chiefs, still have a legitimate shot at winning their division.

It should make for a very good game with both teams playing with desperation and likely trying to save their season.

Not to mention a nice showdown between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cowboys 30