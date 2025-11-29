What a win on Thanksgiving Day! Cowboys fans like myself always worry which Cowboys team is going to show up: the team we can cheer for, or the team that will ruin dinner.

I have witnessed some terrible performances by the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

From the Randy Moss revenge game, to Robert Griffin III owning AT&T Stadium, to watching Tony Romo go down in a blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers.

For diehard fans, it’s difficult to set aside the anguish of a Cowboys loss, even on a special day like Thanksgiving, where a win just adds to the holiday cheer of spending time with loved ones.

Adding a cherry on top of this victory sundae is the fact that the Eagles have now dropped two games in a row after losing to the Bears on Friday afternoon.

The loss dropped Philadelphia’s record to 8-4, putting the Cowboys (6-5-1) in striking distance of the NFC East title.

Eagles fans know this, and the recent surge by the Cowboys in their three-game winning streak has those fans looking in the rear view.

Post-Bye Success

The Cowboys’ current three-game win streak started after the bye week, and after gaining reinforcements on defense.

Dallas used the bye to acquire DT Quinnen Williams and LB Logan Wilson from the Jets and Bengals, respectively.

Each of these players, especially Williams, has brought a different dynamic to the defense, and has given DC Matt Eberflus the ammunition to deploy his unit to his liking.

Add in the fact that LB DeMarvion Overshown and CB Shavon Revel returned from injury, and the Cowboys’ defense is a complete 180 from what we saw the first nine games.

Dallas started with a convincing win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, leading into a tough matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

After falling behind 21-0 early in the 2nd quarter, the season seemed lost.

However, the defense finally tightened up, shutting out the Eagles for eight consecutive possessions spanning nearly a full three quarters.

This allowed Dak Prescott and the offense to rise from the dead and tie the franchise record for the biggest comeback win: 21 points.

The Cowboys then defeated the other Super Bowl participant (Kansas City Chiefs) on the national stage on Thanksgiving Day after another solid team performance.

Dallas now sits at 6-5-1, and have their eye on catching the Eagles in the standings.

Philly Begins to Collapse

On the other side of the coin, Philadelphia fans are losing their minds on Twitter/X after the Eagles dropped their second game in a row.

This time, the Chicago Bears came into Lincoln Financial Field and ran all over the Eagles’ defense to the tune of 281 yards rushing, including two 100-yard rushers: D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Fans spent so much time crying about the loss to Dallas, that they suffered another two losses in the same week. One of them on the field to the Bears, and another emotionally when the Chiefs couldn’t take down the Cowboys.

Philadelphia is on the verge of collapse, much like the 2023 team that started the season 10-1, only to falter at the end of the season and finish 11-6.

Instead of a division title and likely number one seed, the Eagles instead dropped all the way to the Wildcard, where they would lose to Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in a landslide.

The Eagles’ offense has been terrible all season, but they have been carried by the defense.

Now, the defense seems to be falling apart, and the wheels are now falling off of the whole wagon.

If Philadelphia can’t strap up and get the team back in line, the Dallas Cowboys are ready and waiting to pounce.