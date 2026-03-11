It seems the Cowboys have no plan at LB

So yesterday was a lot more calm than opening day of free agency on Monday afternoon, but the Cowboys did make a couple moves to help out a bad defense.

Not only did they sign free agent safety from the Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Thompson, to a three-year deal worth a max of $36 million dollars, they also made a trade pretty early in the day on Monday.

They traded for defensive lineman Rashan Gary for a 4th round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Still, they did not get ahold of any linebackers for a room that needs just as much help as the secondary.

Any Plans?

So, let’s dive into this a bit, all the really solid guys that were on my list found other teams, and it was reported that Dallas looked into a few guys like Devin Lloyd from the Jags, but he ended up signing with the Carolina Panthers.

Leo Chanel, a linebacker from the Kansas City Chiefs, was the last starting guy left on the market, and the Commanders signed him on Tuesday evening, so now what do they do?

Reports are out there right now that Dallas might try and make a trade for a guy like Patrick Quinn, and if they do that, it would be Kenneth Murray 2.0. He is a missed tackle machine.

#Cowboys fans should hope and pray it's not Patrick Queen. Finished with the third-worst @PFF grade among LBs with 900+ snaps. His coverage grade of 32.4 raned 77th out of 80 linebackers. https://t.co/7fAZv5s64M — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 10, 2026

Let me first say at least they made a few moves on the first day.

Jerry has not done this, maybe ever, and always waits a week until he can get players for as cheap as possible, and he got two major spots that needed help, but linebacker is still an issue.

If you missed it, after changing all the defensive staff, Dallas hired SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons as their inside linebackers coach. If you have read my stuff before, I always say that coaching matters more than people think.

For the last four years, Symons has served as SMU’s DC and safeties coach. In the last three seasons, he was a nominee for the Broyles Award, given each year to the nation’s top collegiate assistant coach.

In 2024, he helped SMU reach their first College Football Playoff in school history.

This past season, Symons helped SMU’s defense to finish fifth in the nation in turnovers gained, fifth in red zone defense, eight in passes intercepted, 19th in rushing defense and 23rd in sacks.

Still, as of now, the off-ball linebackers are DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Justin Barron, that clearly needs some work.

My major issue is that everyone is putting stock into Overshown, and he has played 18 games in three years because of that knee injury, and he has to at least show me that he is able to stay on the field before I buy all the way into him.

A list of the Dallas Cowboys off-ball linebackers, as of now: DeMarvion Overshown

Shemar James

Justin Barron — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 10, 2026

I am not sure what the rest of the plan is. My guess is they will make a desperate trade for a guy who is a big name that has not been good for years. That is normally what they do when the well runs dry.

If not, they will have to hope they can draft a guy that will be able to step in and be a day one starter, but I do wish they would have added one or two more guys at the price some of them got, but it is free agency, players get to pick where they sign.

We will see how the rest of this week goes, and then if needed we will turn our attention to the NFL draft in April and hope they can do well with those two first round picks.