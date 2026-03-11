Justin Barron the Lost Cowboys Linebacker in 26′

Let’s talk about Justin Barron, since the Cowboys refuse to find linebacker help for this team.

We as fans have debated the big names, watched them sign elsewhere, waited for trades that haven’t happened, and talked about lesser-known free agents.

Guess what? We still don’t have another linebacker.

The Cowboys need help at the position, so, naturally, we have all looked outside the organization.

Here’s the thing. The Cowboys may be settling with what they have and wait on the draft.

But a quick look at the roster and there was a player I liked on the roster. He was an undrafted free agent, and a practice squad guy, but can he play?

He could be a hidden gem.

Who Is Justin Barron?

Justin Barron came to the Cowboys after the 2025 draft following a long career at Syracuse.

I found his background is actually pretty unique because he didn’t just play linebacker, he played three different positions.

Justin Barron started his career as a wide receiver, moved to defensive back, and eventually finished his college career at linebacker.

We don’t see that type of transition too often, and it tells you a lot about the type of athlete he is.

By the time he finished his career at Syracuse, Justin Barron had piled up 293 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Why His Skill Set Is Interesting

The part I like about Justin Barron is his experience in coverage.

Barron spent time as a defensive back, and he’s comfortable playing in space. He understands route concepts, can drop into coverage, and is big enough to match up with tight ends.

This defense needs those skill sets.

I would like to see a linebacker who can actually cover someone over the middle or carry a running back to the outside on passing plays. Justin Barron’s background gives him some potential.

I touched on the size, but he’s 6’4”, and has length. Being a hybrid linebacker who can move around the defense can be a major tool for Christian Parker.

The Opportunity in Dallas

What makes Justin Barron more interesting to me is the opportunity.

We all know the Cowboys’ linebacker room at this point has roles open, especially when it comes to special teams and rotational defensive snaps. That’s where he can earn his stripes.

Every year we see players come out of nowhere, a player no one is talking about, and end up taking a starting position away from someone.

Barron, with a year under his belt, could be that guy.

Justin Barron May Not Be A Star

I’m not saying Justin Barron is about to become the next Brian Urlacher, but I will say this, most Cowboys fans have probably forgotten he’s even on the roster.

Sometimes those are exactly the players worth keeping an eye on.

Barron showed he can adapt by switching positions multiple times at Syracuse while still producing at a high level.

If he flashes during camp or preseason, don’t be surprised if the Cowboys end up finding a role for him.

Because right now, Justin Barron might be the linebacker on the roster that proves he needs a chance.