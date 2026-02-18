Kenny Clark’s $21.5M Cap Hit: Trade or Restructure?

The Dallas Cowboys can clear $21.5 million in 2026 by trading Kenny Clark, but should they?

That’s the real question surrounding Kenny Clark and the Dallas Cowboys right now.

I’ve found things all over social media where talking heads are debating the Kenny Clark trade. The thing is, the contract structure makes it clear: Dallas has options.

The Exact 2026 Numbers

For those of you that don’t know, Clark signed a 3-year, $64,000,000 extension when he was a Green Bay Packer.

His average annual salary is $21,333,333, and he received a $17,500,000 signing bonus.

For 2026:

Base Salary: $8,800,00

Roster Bonus: $11,000,000

Active Bonus: $1,000,000

Workout Bonus: $700,000

A total cap hit of $21,500,000, which is driving this entire Kenny Clark trade narrative.

Trading Kenny Clark Before March 11, 2026

If the Cowboys trade Clark before the roster bonus triggers:

Dead Cap: $0

Cap Savings: $21,500,000

The Dallas Cowboys would have zero dead money if the trade is accomplished before the new league year and the roster bonus is activated.

If you all want a clean break, that is as clean as it gets when talking about this contract.

A Trade After the Roster Bonus Triggers

If the Cowboys front office decides to wait until after the bonus activates, because we all know how good the front office is with timelines, so this wouldn’t be a surprise.

$11,000,000 dead cap

$10,500,000 savings

This is still workable, just not the optimal way to do this contract.

The Restructure

This is the path that should be taken and it is simple.

Convert a portion of his $8.8M base salary and some of the $11M roster bonus into a signing bonus and spread it across the remaining year or years, if an extension is made to lower the cap hit.

That move could:

Lower the 2026 cap hit into the $13–15M range

Create roughly $6-10M in space

Keep Kenny Clark in the middle of the defensive line

Yes, that pushes money into future seasons, but that is the trade-off. It’s also how contenders operate when they believe the window is open.

What This Really Comes Down To

For years, I have heard people talk about how defensive tackle is a weakness in Dallas and the front office only throws band-aids at the problem.

Now the Cowboys have interior dominance and depth and fans are calling to cast off one of the best players.

Trading Clark clears some major cap space, but it also removes one of the few strengths of this defense.

A restructure or extension preserves the trenches and pushes the money forward.

I am very glad many fans and analysts do not have any power in player movement because the panic button has been hit, but stop looking at the panic and look at the priorities.

If Dallas believes this roster can compete with a new defensive coaching staff and a few new players, protecting the interior makes sense.

Let’s keep the good players in Dallas. The rest is just cap gymnastics.

