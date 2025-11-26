The Dallas Cowboys defense has gone from one of the worst in the NFL to one of the best in a matter of two games.

I, for one, had a notion the defensive reinforcements would help the defense, but the extent of the help has created a defensive resurgence.

Injuries and, to put it bluntly, a lack of talent, have plagued this defense all season, but the bye week changed everything.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys went out into the NFL landscape and pulled off two trades that have changed the trajectory of the season. Along with the trades, players coming back from injury added an extra jolt.

The Defensive Shift: From the Bottom to the Top-10

As we all know, at the start of the season, the Cowboys’ defense was hard to watch for fans. The offense looked like a juggernaut, but the defense kept the team out of games.

The numbers don’t lie. From week 1 to week 9, the defense was 31st in points allowed and total yards per game. It didn’t get any better after those stats.

Rush YPG allowed – 143.0 (29th)

Takeaways a game – 0.8 (T-23rd)

Sacks per game – 2.2 (T-17th)

Then week 10 happened, and this bye week could not have come at a better time. The Dallas Cowboys added to their defense with trades and players returning from injuries.

These changes didn’t just change the defense, the defense made a 180-degree turnaround. Week 11 against the Raiders and week 12 against the Eagles, the defense turned up.

Points per game – 18.5 (11th)

Total YPG – 287.5 (7th)

Rush YPG – 45.0 (2nd)

Takeaways a game – 1.5 (T-8th)

Sacks per game – 2.5 (T-7th)

On Nov. 4, the #Cowboys traded for DT Quinnen Williams and LB Logan Wilson. After the bye, LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Shavon Revel Jr., S Malik Hooker and S Donovan Wilson all returned following injuries. The improvement in the defense has been noticeable. From @NFLPlus: pic.twitter.com/uC3IFaajn0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2025

Let’s take a look at the players who helped turn the defense around.

Quinnen Williams: The Superstar the Defense Needed

The key to the defensive transformation starts in the middle with Quinnen Williams.

We have all seen the change over the last two games. Williams is commanding double teams, creating a pass rush from the middle, and freeing up linebackers to do their jobs.

Quinnen Williams among DI since joining the Cowboys: ⭐ 90.8 PFF grade (1st)

⭐ 15 pressures (1st)

⭐ 27.1% pass rush win rate (1st) Use code BLACKFRIDAY to get 40% off any PFF+ sub 🔗 https://t.co/tQJq2ORAOt pic.twitter.com/mhztZWHw0S — PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2025

Before he became a Cowboy, this defense allowed opposing offense to run the ball at will. We have witnessed over the last two weeks, more of the runs are being pushed outside.

That is the Quinnen Williams effect.

Logan Wilson: The Stabilizer at Linebacker

The linebacker unit was one of the worst units on the team. Then the Cowboys traded for longtime Cincinnati Bengal Logan Wilson, and we have a linebacker who can play defense.

Wilson is elite at diagnosing plays, he can tackle, and he brings leadership to the unit.

Logan Wilson, being brought in, has helped stabilize the linebacking core and, in turn, has revamped the defense.

DeMarvion Overshown: The Athlete the Defense Needed

DeMarvion Overshown came on strong last season until a knee injury derailed his season.

Finally, he has returned to the defense, and we get to see the missing chess piece at work. He can cover, blitz, and stop the run.

His ability to go sideline to sideline gives the defense an element it had been missing the first half of the season.

The Last Two Games are a Fluke

The last two games do not guarantee us fans long-term dominance, but the formula is their to see.

Elite defensive tackle play

Proven linebacker play

Young speed and versatility

Jerry Jones and the front office didn’t just add bodies, it added identity, toughness, and speed.

If the Cowboys’ offense keeps playing at a high level and the defense stays relevant, Dallas won’t just make the playoffs, they’ll be a legit threat in the NFC again.