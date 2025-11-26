With 5:26 remaining in a 21-21 tie, the Dallas Cowboys were forced to punt the ball to the Eagles on Sunday when a rookie turned everything around.

Undrafted free agent Alijah Clark raced downfield on the punt and separated Xavier Gipson from the ball at the Eagles’ 14-yard line.

While Dallas failed to score on the ensuing possession, it left Philadelphia pinned deep in their own territory. The Eagles were forced to punt from their own 19 with 1:44 left.

Dak Prescott drove the Cowboys into field goal range for the winning kick by Brandon Aubrey.

But without that hustle play by Clark, the Eagles might have been the ones mounting a final game-winning drive instead.

It was the only tackle of the game by Clark, who had 20 snaps, all on special teams. But it came with a forced fumble that may just have won the game and salvaged the season for the Cowboys.

Here’s how the day went for the rest of the rookies.

Tyler Booker (OG)

Tyler Booker was usually tied up with Jalen Carter and mostly held his own. He did have two big holding penalties that didn’t end up costing Dallas the game.

Unlike the departed 2023 first round pick, Mazi Smith, Booker is definitely living up to the billing.

Donovan Ezeiruaku (DE)

Donovan Ezeiruaku had three tackles on 37 defensive snaps. That works out to 59% of the time that the defense was on the field, so was he.

With the Cowboys starting to lean on the five-man defensive front more, look for those snap numbers to remain constant for the second round pick.

Shavon Revel (CB)

Shavon Revel had two tackles in his second game in action this year. He was on the field for 39 snaps (62%) on defense.

Jaydon Blue (RB)

The fifth round pick out of Texas was once again inactive. He hasn’t played since the loss to Denver on Oct. 26th.

With Malik Davis getting brought up from the practice squad and playing on Sunday, Blue’s return to action seems far away.

Shemar James (LB)

The Cowboys’ other fifth round pick, Shemar James was on the field for 12 defensive snaps (19%) and another 16 (55%) on special teams. James drew one holding penalty on a kickoff return.

Ajani Cornelius (OL)

The seventh round pick, Ajani Cornelius, did not see action on Sunday.

Jay Toia (DT)

The Cowboys other seventh round pick was also inactive for Sunday.

Trikweze Bridges (DB)

A seventh rounder the Cowboys traded to get from the Chargers, Trikweze Bridges, had 12 defensive snaps (19%) and nine on special teams (31%) on Sunday.

He did not record a single stat.

Still On IR

Phil Mafah (RB)

Practice Squad

Traeshon Holden (WR)

Rivaldo Fairweather (TE)

Justin Barron (LB)

Zion Childress (DB)

Gone But Not Forgotten

Tommy Akingbesote (DT) – The final pick of the Cowboys draft in April was cut before the regular season began. He remains out of the NFL.