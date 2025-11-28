As we sit here on Black Friday, the Dallas Cowboys did something that no other team has done since 2016, but before we get into that, I don’t think many thought that things would be shaping up this way after what we have seen for most of the year.

Since the trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game, and now the defense is matching what the offense was bringing to the table much of the year, but let’s hope that they did not start it just a week or so too late.

A Bears win today over the Eagles would make things even more interesting in terms of the NFC East, but we can get into that another day.

First Time Since 2016

So the question becomes, what did this team really just accomplish in the last five days?

The Dallas Cowboys are the first team since 2016 to defeat both previous Super Bowl teams in consecutive weeks. They are the first team in the Super Bowl era to sweep both teams in a short week.

In a four-day span, the Dallas Cowboys beat both teams in Super Bowl LIX. pic.twitter.com/vBxW1ryvTB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2025

That is what they did, and thinking about in terms of what was riding on these two games, being down 21-0 to the Eagles, and then down early to the Chiefs, to win both of these games to keep their playoff hopes alive and put a lot of pressure on the other teams was huge.

These two games might have been the biggest I have seen from this team in years. Just thinking about what was riding on these two games, knowing that if you lost either one of these, it was a wrap, and to do what they did and win them both, we have not seen this type of stuff from a Cowboys team since maybe 10–12 years ago.

These are games that they normally just do not show up for, and now if they beat the Lions next week, they will probably jump near 50% to make the playoffs. Of course they still need some help, but people thought it was over.

It is going to be a fun month of December to end the NFL season, but with these two wins, the Cowboys are not right in the thick of things. I will be keeping a close eye on some of these games this weekend, starting with the Bears and Eagles today, because either way, it gives the Cowboys a chance, but things are a lot more fun right now.