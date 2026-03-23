Cowboys Linked to 2 Linebackers: Who is the Best Fit?

The Cowboys need linebacker help and two names keep coming up in the trade rumor mill.

I like Azeez Al-Shaair, he brings energy, an edge, and he feels like the kind of defender fans would get behind in a hurry, but when I think about what the Cowboys really need in the middle of the defense, Jordyn Brooks feels like the better fit.

Jordyn Brooks may not be the flashier answer at linebacker, but I think he is the better one.

Why this Linebacker Debate Matters For Dallas

I don’t think this is just about comparing two good players. It’s about finding the linebacker who can handle the traffic, clean up runs, and stay steady when the defense starts shifting looks.

That will matter more now because Christian Parker is trying to build something new, and Dallas cannot afford to keep guessing.

This is an important conversation for a defensive staff looking who is looking for a guy who gives the defense less issues on Sundays.

So, which linebacker makes the most sense for a Christian Parker style defense?

Why Jordyn Brooks Feels Like the Cleaner Fit

When you look at Jordyn Brooks, the first thing I that stands out is how easy it is to trust the production he has had in the NFL.

Jordyn Brooks is just always around the ball. He is the type of linebacker who will give you a ton of tackles without needing everything around him to be perfect, and there will be growing pains in the defensive scheme transition.

Brooks may be the best plug-and-play answer.

Dallas has had enough uncertainty on defense, I don’t want another “maybe” at linebacker. I want a linebacker who can walk through the doors, take control of the middle, and just make life easier for the defense.

To me, that is Brooks.

Why Azeez Al-Shaair is Still Tempting

I don’t want to belittle Azeez Al-Shaair, because he is a good player, even if his name is harder to spell correctly.

He plays with an attitude. The edge he brings to the table would be a culture change for this defense that was, for a lack of better term, “soft” last season.

I think fans would love the intensity, and there is value in that aspect of his game. Azeez Al-Shaair is not some backup option, I feel like he is still a real target.

I just feel when you step back and look at waht the Dallas defense needs most is a player like Jordyn Brooks becuase I trust the down-to-down steadiness.

The Numbers Side by Side

I’m going to put the numbers of Jordyn Brooks and Azeez Al-Shaair side by side and you tell me in the comments who you want. I know the stats don’t mean everything, but they give a good picture of the type of player you’re getting.

In 2025, Jordyn Brooks put up:

183 total tackles

99 solo tackles

84 assists

3.5 sacks

1 fumble recovery

3 pass breakups

20.5 stuffs (loss on a run play)

Azeez Al-Shaair had:

103 total tackles

48 solo tackles

55 assists

0 sacks

1 forced fumble

1 fumble recovery

2 interceptions

9 pass break ups

2.5 stuffs

These numbers should tell you two different things. Brooks brings the tackle volume and more pass-rush. While Al-Shaair gives you more production in coverage, but the overall tackle gap is pretty hard to ignore.

Jordyn Brooks was all over the field in 2025, and I feel like that kind of steady involvement is exaclty what in the middle of a defense that will be trying to find its identity.

Let’s stretch it to career stats.

Jordyn Brooks in six years has:

839 tackles

494 solos

345 assists

13 sacks

3 forced fumbles

6 fumble recoveries

1 interception

25 pass breakups

63.5 stuffs

Azeez Al-Shaair in seven years has:

535 tackles

288 solos

247 assists

6 sacks

5 forced fumbles

5 fumble recoveries

4 interceptions

24 pass breakups

31.5 stuffs

The stat comparison really gives you an idea of what type of linebacker your getting in each player.

Jordyn Brooks gives you a better tackler, run defender, pass-rusher, and good in coverage.

Azeez Al-Shaair is more of a coverage linebacker who creates turnovers, but may be a lesser tackler and run stopper.

The Better Fit for the Cowboys is Jordyn Brooks

Jordyn Brooks would give the Cowboys more of an all around game when compared to Azeez Al-Shaair.

The numbers for Brooks points to a linebacker that fits what I think Christian Parker wants out of his linebacker in the middle. Al-Shaair wouldn’t be a bad pickup I just like the production from Brooks.

The middle of the defense would be in much better hands if we can get either of these guys, but I’m pulling for Jordyn Brooks.

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker