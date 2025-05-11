Don’t count the Cowboys out of the NFC East race in 2025

Each offseason, the Dallas Cowboys draw more headlines than most NFL franchises, both good and bad, but in 2025, the narrative surrounding America’s Team feels particularly grim.

National media pundits are ringing alarm bells, fans were frustrated by a quiet offseason up until the trade for George Pickens happened, and the lingering disappointment of last year’s losing season hangs heavily in the air at The Star.

Yet beneath the gloom and skepticism lies a truth that’s easy to overlook: the Dallas Cowboys remain one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and they have every reason to believe they can post another double-digit win season, and even reclaim the NFC East.

Muscle Memory

The Cowboys went 12-5 in each of the past three seasons prior to 2024, a season lost to QB Dak Prescott’s injury.

That’s not a fluke. It’s a sign of consistent, high-level play in a league designed for parity.

While the team’s inability to break through in January is fair to scrutinize, writing off their regular-season dominance would be a mistake.

The core that produced three straight 12-win campaigns is largely intact, and that continuity is a competitive advantage in a conference full of teams searching for identity.

New HC Brian Schottenheimer has assembled a talented and innovative staff that will maintain continuity, but also bring in some new concepts to surprise NFC rivals.

Start with quarterback Dak Prescott. The 2023 season was one of his best, as he led the NFL in touchdown passes and finished near the top in passer rating.

Despite all the offseason debate about his contract and long-term future, Prescott has proven he can steer this team to double-digit wins.

He’s healthy, motivated, and surrounded by elite weapons, most notably WR CeeDee Lamb, who had a career year along with Prescott, and has established himself as one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

The offense has question marks, especially at running back, but it’s far from barren.

Dallas signed running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, and then drafted Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah with 5th and 7th round picks.

Many fans want the Cowboys to keep the foot on the gas pedal after trading for WR George Pickens, and trade for another explosive piece for the backfield.

Pickens adds the vertical threat the offense desperately needs on the outside, and tight end Jake Ferguson looks to return to 2023 form over the middle.

If the Cowboys can get modest production from the run game, whether through committee or an unexpected breakout, they’ll remain one of the more dangerous offenses in the league.

Getting Defensive

Defensively, the Cowboys might not be as feared as the 49ers, but they still boast playmakers at every level.

Micah Parsons is a generational talent, capable of taking over games and constantly disrupting opposing offenses.

When healthy, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland form one of the league’s most dynamic cornerback duos, and adding 1st-round talent CB Shavon Revel in the draft adds another dynamic piece.

The transition to new defensive leadership under Matt Eberflus brings change, but also an opportunity to evolve and correct the breakdowns that cost Dallas dearly in the playoffs.

Keep Expectations Low

Much of the pessimism surrounding the Cowboys comes from playoff scars and long-standing frustrations, not from an honest assessment of the current roster.

Yes, there are concerns. Depth in certain areas is thin. Coaching adjustments are needed. And the pressure to finally deliver in the postseason is real, but none of that erases the reality that this is a team built to win, and to win now.

The Cowboys aren’t media darlings heading into 2025, but that might be a blessing.

With expectations muted and motivation sky-high, they have a chance to silence critics and remind everyone why they’ve been a regular-season juggernaut.

If they stay healthy and tighten up in key areas, not only can they reach 10+ wins again, they might just finish the job and take the NFC East crown in the process.