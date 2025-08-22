What Would Count as a Successful 2025 Season for the Dallas Cowboys

After another offseason of change and chatter, what would a “good year” actually look like in Big D?

It’s been 29 years since the Dallas Cowboys last reached the Super Bowl, and despite the franchise’s iconic status and commercial strength, those three decades have been filled with more frustration than glory.

As the 2025 season approaches, fans are once again left asking the same question: What would make this year a success?

The Takeaways From the Odds Next NFL Season

Thanks to a recent Athletic survey of over 1,200 fans, conducted by Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota, there’s now a clearer read on expectations heading into training camp — expectations that, interestingly, are more or less backed up by the latest 2025 NFL outright winner odds.

These odds, which help balance emotion with cold, hard stats, show the Cowboys are priced at +190 to make the playoffs. While those lines may shift — which you can monitor using the updated odds next NFL Season page when live — the key takeaway is that Dallas are among the likeliest teams to return to the postseason. As touched on, it’s a sentiment shared across Cowboys Nation.

A Double-Digit Win Total — and at Least One Playoff Win

Despite the perceived sense of inertia in the front office and on the field, to their everlasting credit, Cowboys fans are still thinking in practical terms.

This was best illustrated in The Athletic’s survey, where nearly 40% of respondents said the benchmark for a good season is winning at least one playoff game. That feels fair — to the point of being overly generous — but perhaps that’s what happens when you’ve watched your team get eliminated in the first round so often.

Three playoff appearances in the past five seasons sound solid on paper, but one win and zero deep runs tell the real story.

What Would a Realistic Win Total Look Like?

With experienced names like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb returning, expectations of a 10–11 win regular season are widespread among fans.

Of course, injury and luck will play a big part. Last year’s campaign was disrupted by catastrophic setbacks to key defensive players, and while new additions like George Pickens promise spark, Dallas will need the rub of the green.

According to The Athletic’s fan survey:

49.6% expect 10–11 wins

35.9% expect 8–9 wins

Just 6.9% predict 12 or more wins

Only 7.7% expect fewer than 8

Once again, that tells its own story. Most Cowboys fans aren’t demanding domination — they’re asking for stability. A 10-win campaign and a meaningful postseason push would not only meet requirements but begin to chip away at three decades of January heartbreak.

But turning projected wins into actual results will hinge on the man tasked with leading the way, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Coaching Chemistry and Contract Clarity

Schottenheimer may have impressed in the early months of his tenure — over 80% of fans gave him an A or B grade so far — but turning goodwill into wins takes more than optimism.

With Matt Eberflus taking over as defensive coordinator and Klayton Adams leading the offense, the chemistry on the sideline will be under the spotlight.

That aside, this is according to The Athletic’s survey on how Schottenheimer has handled his first five months as head coach:

48.4% graded him a B

34% gave him an A

Just 2.4% handed out a D or F

Another interesting point to note is that most fans expect Schottenheimer to be in the job for at least three seasons (36.4%), while another 42% predict a tenure of two to five years. That suggests a level of patience, but as any long-time Cowboys fan knows, patience tends to run thin if the wins don’t come.

Away from the sideline, there are also off-field issues that could have an impact on the season. Chiefly, contract situations loom large, with Parsons still waiting on a new deal as of training camp.

Meanwhile, the front office’s handling of marquee extensions for Prescott and Lamb has drawn significant fan criticism. If those issues linger, they risk becoming a distraction at the season’s most critical moments, something that could undermine what Schottenheimer is trying to build.

And while nothing is guaranteed, the odds next NFL Season are likely to worsen if decisive leadership isn’t in place once the current training camp is over.

Still America’s Team — But with Expectations Reset

For most fans, success doesn’t require a Super Bowl or MVP season. A double-digit win total, a playoff victory and signs of progress under Schottenheimer would be enough to restore belief and quiet the noise, for now.

Yes, after three decades of false dawns, even modest progress would be welcome. And while expectations remain high enough, the odds highlight just how much external belief still surrounds this team.

While only time will tell, the Cowboys’ fans won’t demand the world of them or their coach in 2025.