ESPN ranks Cowboys coaching staff 4th-wrost in NFL

Well, here we go again. ESPN put out another ranking, this team of the current coaching staff in football.

As you can see by my title, yes, they ranked Dallas as the 4th worst coaching staff in all of football.

The Cowboys were ranked 29th on the list, falling 16 spots from their ranking last season, and Brian Schottenheimer’s past experience as an offensive coordinator was cited as part of the reason.

Take a look below to see what they said.

What They Said

“Schottenheimer has been an offensive coordinator for 14 seasons in the league. Six with the Jets, three each with the Rams and Seahawks, then the last two in Dallas. Schottenheimer called plays in 12 of those 14 seasons, but if we look at all 14, his average success rate on offense is 42.9% — the league average last year was 43.5%. His offenses score an average of 1.85 points per drive — the league average last year was 1.91. As far as expected points added per play, Schottenheimer’s offenses literally average out to 0.00.”

They have a fair point, and although I enjoy the energy he has brought to the team so far, we have yet to find out if he can coach a football team.

I was not a fan of the hire when they made it, but I mean, who would be after dealing with Mike McCarthy and Jason Garrett as the last two head coaches?

We know how Jerry Jones runs this team, and we should have seen this coming from a mile away, but we have to take it for what it is.

I like Matt Eberflus as a defensive coordinator. He was not a good head coach with the Bears, but just a pure DC. He is fine. I have no problems with that.

Special: New Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer says the Cowboys are going to 'win' this season:



“We’re gonna win. And when we win, our coaching staff is going to get raided. People are going to come after our coaches, because we’re gonna win.”



The Cowboys are extremely confident… pic.twitter.com/yqbUrnI8Ms — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2025

Schotty is the main reason that they got ranked as low as they did, and they have every argument to put the Cowboys there.

The season starts real soon, and I would use it as fuel, but it up in your office, look at it every single day.

The only way you are going to get these guys to move you up is if you can coach your behind off, and he will have the chance to do that from the get-go.

Nobody is picking the Cowboys to beat the Eagles week one in their building, so go prove a point to both ESPN and Colin Cowherd while you are at it.