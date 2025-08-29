Cowboys 3 major issues heading into Philadelphia next week

Well, it is that time I guess, the Dallas Cowboys play a real meaningful football game next Thursday.

No better way to start the season off than being the first game of the year against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

With that said, here are three major issues that I personally think the Cowboys still have as they start the season.

Let me be clear this is MY three, nobody else but me, so even if you don’t agree, you don’t have to call me an idiot like some of you do. News flash, neither one of us are coaching, so that is enough said.

Stopping The Run

Let’s just be real here, this team is not going to be able to stop the run, and they have to start the year off against probably the best running back in football.

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys defense gave up an average of 355.2 yards per game. 28th in the league in terms of total defense; 137 of those were ON THE GROUND, the 4th worst in football!

The Cowboys linebackers are the best thing they have going on defense, but that is not enough at the line of scrimmage to stop Barkley to getting to the second level.

New DC Matt Eberflus is strategizing to stop the run. He’s going to have to do it with a fairly similar cast of players. Dallas made a long-term commitment to DT Osa Odighizuwa and is giving Mazi Smith a chance to make or break his career in Year 3.

The Cowboys have not really shown any answers for their run defense this preseason have they? Ravens have 131 yards on 34 carries and a TD. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 17, 2025

Enough On The Ground?

Is this offense going to get enough production from the ground game?

Throughout his four seasons in Denver, Javonte Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was never fully back to form following his rookie year, when he rushed for 903 yards before injuries began to plague his career.

Even though he did not take a single snap in the preseason, he will likely be the guy who starts the season as RB1, I am okay with that if the offensive line can hold up.

Miles Sanders looked decent in his few snaps this preseason.

Phil Mafah is starting the year on IR, and I was excited about him, so that leaves Sanders and Jaydon Blue with Williams. Blue has had his fair share of injuries this summer also, so it seems that this running back room has no room for error.

Head Coach

Yup, I do not trust the head coach. He was hand picked by Jerry Jones to bow down to him and not challenge him on anything.

I understand the culture seems different and that is fun, but can he coach a football team?

He has been a coach in this league for a long time and until now has never been a head coach.

He was the offensive coordinator for Dallas last year, but did not call plays, and say what you want, I mean there is a reason he has never been the head man for a football team.

We are going to learn very quickly if he can coach in this league, but he is one of the major issues I still have before they open the season next Thursday.