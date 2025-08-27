Cowboys hoping Thanksgiving Day mystique overcomes Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys will have three full days of rest following their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles before taking on the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This could very well prove to be a Thanksgiving Day massacre at AT&T Stadium.

The Chiefs are clearly the team of the 2020s. They’ve played in five of the last six Super Bowls, winning three of them.

In the last six seasons, Kansas City has only lost 22 games.

The Cowboys lost nearly half that many games last year alone.

On paper, this just doesn’t look like a favorable matchup for Dallas. But the games aren’t played on paper.

Better order up a large side of hopium to go along with your turkey and dressing in November.

Who: Kansas City Chiefs

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When: Nov. 27th, 3:30 p.m. (CST)

How (to watch): CBS

All-Time Marks

The Cowboys are 7-5 all-time against the Chiefs, who began play in 1960 in the AFL as the Dallas Texans. The Texans brought the first professional football championship to Dallas back in 1962 before relocating to Kansas City.

Once the NFL and AFL merged in 1970, the two franchises finally met on the gridiron for the first time.

That game ended with a 27016 Cowboys’ win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The first time they met in Dallas was in 1975. The Chiefs won that contest 34-31. The Cowboys finally beat Kansas City at home, 41-21, in 1983.

Dallas has won all five games at home against the Chiefs since that 1970 loss.

Kansas City is 4-2 at Arrowhead Stadium, having won the last two games played there, including a 19-9 victory in 2021 when the two teams last met.

When it comes to Week 13 battles, the Cowboys are 41-23 overall and 29-12 when playing at home. This will be just the second Week 13 meeting between the two teams.

Dallas beat Kansas City, 24-12, in the 1995 Thanksgiving Day game.

Speaking of Thanksgiving…

Turkey Day Record

The Cowboys are 34-22-1 on Thanksgiving Day and have won the last three games played on the holiday. They beat the Giants in 2022 and 2024 and Washington in 2023.

The last holiday loss came in 2021 to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime.

The Prediction

If the predictions so far hold, Dallas will be at 4-7 when this game kicks off. One more loss will all but eliminate the team for the postseason.

They would then be fighting to finish above .500 in Brian Schottenheimer’s first year.

If the Chiefs are healthy, the Cowboys simply do not have the firepower to match up against the Patrick Mahomes-led visitors.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Cowboys 24 (Predicted record so far: 4-8)