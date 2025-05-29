Key Contract-Year Players for the Cowboys in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL season facing a series of significant roster decisions.

A group of core players is either in the final year of their contracts or becoming eligible for extensions. Among them are Micah Parsons, George Pickens, Tyler Smith, Jake Ferguson, DaRon Bland and Brandon Aubrey.

Each has been vital in recent campaigns, or will be soon, with the front office needing to decide who fits into the long-term vision.

Micah Parsons: The Highest Priority

Parsons, an All-Pro defender, remains the centerpiece of Dallas’ contract outlook. Talks surrounding a potential extension have dominated the offseason.

Betting markets have already begun factoring in his status when assessing the Cowboys’ odds for 2025, a reminder of how closely team decisions can ripple into broader gambling spaces, including real money online casinos, where football wagering continues to drive significant traffic.

Team owner Jerry Jones has emphasized the need for Parsons to fully embrace a leadership position, particularly on defense.

While his physical abilities are not in question, the organization appears focused on a broader expectation—becoming the face of the defensive unit.

If an agreement is reached, Parsons is expected to become one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league, joining Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb among the team’s largest salary cap commitments.

Despite the magnitude of Parsons’ prospective deal, the Cowboys maintain that his contract status does not hinder their ability to plan financially. The team has contingency strategies in place, including the franchise tag if needed, to retain control over his future.

Meanwhile, Parsons is not the only player with ambiguity surrounding their contract.

George Pickens: New Arrival with an Uncertain Future

Pickens, recently acquired via trade in exchange for 2026 and 2027 draft picks, enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.

Although extension discussions haven’t gained traction yet, the wide receiver is reportedly focused on adjusting to his new team and contributing on the field.

For now, Pickens aims to make an immediate impact while his long-term status remains unresolved.

The 2025 season will serve as an audition of sorts for Pickens. Should he perform at a high level, Dallas may consider extending his contract before he hits free agency in 2026.

Tyler Smith and Brandon Aubrey: Young Standouts

Smith and Aubrey have emerged as consistent performers in their respective positions.

Smith, a key figure on the offensive line, is widely regarded as one of the best young linemen in the NFL. If an extension is not reached before the end of the season, Dallas is expected to exercise his fifth-year option, which would keep him under contract through 2026.

Aubrey, the team’s placekicker, has delivered at a high level and earned recognition for his reliability. As a restricted free agent after the season, his future will depend on how the Cowboys choose to tender him.

The front office will likely prioritize retaining his services, given his consistency and value.

Bland and Ferguson: Bounce-Back Campaigns Ahead

Both DaRon Bland and Jake Ferguson will enter 2025 looking to regain momentum after injuries disrupted their 2024 seasons.

In 2023, each earned Pro Bowl honors and appeared to be on upward trajectories. The upcoming season presents an opportunity to reaffirm their importance within the team’s system and strengthen their cases for contract extensions.

Bland, a defensive back known for his ball skills, will need to demonstrate durability and return to form to solidify his long-term place.

Similarly, Ferguson will seek to reestablish himself as a key offensive weapon in the Cowboys’ passing game.

2026 Free Agency Looms

A broader view of the 2026 free agency landscape reveals a long list of players set to hit the market.

In addition to Parsons, Bland, Ferguson and Pickens, linebacker Damone Clark, safety Donovan Wilson, edge rusher Sam Williams, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and quarterback Will Grier are among those who could depart unless new contracts are reached.

For Aubrey, the restricted tag gives Dallas some added leverage. Smith’s fifth-year option grants the team extra time before making a long-term decision.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Matt Waletzko and linebacker Buddy Johnson round out the group of players currently scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency in 2026.

Cap Management and Strategic Planning

The Cowboys must navigate a challenging cap landscape as they decide who to retain. With substantial financial commitments already allocated to Prescott and Lamb, any new deal for Parsons will consume a considerable portion of the budget.

However, team officials insist that this will not prevent them from retaining other key contributors.

The front office appears to be taking a methodical approach.

While Parsons’ extension is a top priority, decisions on other players will likely depend on their 2025 performances.

The organization will monitor health, production and consistency throughout the season before initiating negotiations with most pending free agents.

Developing a Sustainable Core

The 2025 season represents more than just a championship pursuit—it’s a turning point for roster continuity.

Dallas has assembled a strong mix of veteran leaders and young talent, but salary cap restrictions will force tough choices. Keeping players like Parsons, Smith and Ferguson long-term will require financial discipline and strategic foresight.

This situation, while complex, also reflects the strength of the Cowboys’ scouting and player development departments.

Having so many contributors approach new contracts simultaneously is a byproduct of successful drafting and development.

It’s a challenge that most teams in the NFL would welcome.

Final Thoughts

As the season approaches, the Cowboys must balance immediate goals with long-term planning. Retaining foundational players like Parsons is crucial, but so is preserving flexibility to reward rising talent.

Decisions made in the months ahead will shape the next era of Cowboys football.

The front office faces no shortage of tough calls—but with a talented core already in place, the opportunity to build something lasting remains well within reach.