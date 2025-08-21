Projecting a Cowboys–Packers Trade Package for Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons leaving Dallas is already a nightmare scenario for most Cowboys fans; the only thing that would make it worse would be a move to a bitter rival.

The “divorce” between these two sides gets more likely by the day, and unfortunately, all the buzz surrounding a Parsons trade package, or free agency departure, seems to center around Dallas’s foes.

More specifically, I’m talking about the Green Bay Packers.

It has been reported that the Green and Gold have made a “serious” trade offer for the three-time All-Pro, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has stated that if traded, that is the “kind of team” Parsons would be joining.

https://twitter.com/cheeseheadtv/status/1957486109946179795

That is what has been said; here, we’re going to talk about what could happen. Let’s dive into what a blockbuster, Cowboys-Packers Micah Parsons deal could look like.

Green Bay Lands Superstar On The Edge

Packers Receive: EDGE, Micah Parsons, & 2027 6th Round Pick.

This side of the deal is pretty straightforward: Green Bay gets a generational talent and a throw-in late-round pick. These kinds of deals always have at least some draft compensation for the team giving up a haul, and this would be no different.

Parsons, 26, would join guys like Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary on what would become one of the league’s scariest defensive fronts.

We’re talking about a guy whose career low in sacks is 12.0, and that only happened because he played in just 13 games. On day one in Wisconsin, Parsons boosts the Packers to Super Bowl contenders.

For years, Green Bay struggled to put a formidable defense together for Aaron Rodgers; his career résumé was hurt as a result. His successor, Jordan Love, is already turning 27 this year, and I have a feeling they don’t want to sell him short too.

Green Bay has the cap space, an increasingly aggressive front office, and the trade pieces to pull this off. It would be silly for anybody to bet against them because of this rivalry.

As has been reported, if Micah Parsons goes on sale, expect the Packers to come calling.

Dallas Stockpiles Picks, Adds 2 Young Players

Cowboys Receive: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, WR Dontayvion Wicks, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2026 3rd Round Pick, 2027 2nd Round Pick, 2027 4th Round Pick.

If any Packers fans are reading, you should know that as aggressive as this package seems, it is absolutely worth it for a 26-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Dallas would need picks and players to even consider trading Parsons, and this deal provides that. They’d net four draft picks, including a 2026 first-rounder, and two young players who could start in Week 1.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was a fifth-round pick in 2023 and has quietly produced well in his first two seasons. The only problem is, he is getting pushed out of the depth chart.

https://twitter.com/PFF_Packers/status/1732065070685868176

The former Virginia Cavalier doesn’t have much of a spot with rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams joining the fold. In Dallas, he’d become at least the WR4 to start.

Defensively, EDGE Rusher Kingsley Enagbare makes a ton of sense for the Cowboys; you have to fill the Parsons void somehow, and this would be a start.

Green Bay’s fifth-round pick in 2022, Enagbare keeps setting new career highs in sacks, and a full-time role could see him easily eclipse the 7+ sack mark. Alongside Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dallas would be adding to their young pass rush.

The Bottom Line: All Offers Will Be Strong; Motivation To Move Won’t Be

If there’s one thing you should take away from this proposal, or any of the others swirling around the internet, it’s that they will all come in strong.

Players with the talent level of Micah Parsons do not, ever, hit the trade block. If it happened, the phones would be ringing non-stop with massive hauls. Green Bay’s hypothetical offer here is an example of such.

The problem is, Dallas’s motivation to answer the phone seems nonexistent, at least at this point.

With no motivation to move, these offers are irrelevant. If they keep on airing out the dirty laundry and failing to talk, however, nothing should be ruled out of the equation.