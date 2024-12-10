This ex-Cowboys star had a bad Sunday

George Teague was a free safety for the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons; 1996, 1998-2001.

Teague’s greatest play for Dallas doesn’t show up in any box score. But you can watch it right here: Teague takes out T.O.

When not defending the logo, Teague had 15 interceptions in 71 games for Dallas. Two of those went for a touchdown.

He also added a fumble recovery and 278 tackles.

Prior to being drafted by the Packers in 1993, Teague played for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He’s been over on his Twitter/X account lobbying for Alabama to leap over more deserving teams and get into the playoffs. He did not have a good day on Sunday.

The three-loss Crimson Tide will be joining the rest of us in watching the college football playoffs this year.

Frankly, the committee mostly got it right, with one exception.

I would have liked to have seen the committee decide not to allow any conference to have more than three teams in the playoffs. Which means Ohio State should be joining Alabama in sitting it out.

I think Miami should have been in over the Buckeyes.

It’s the fatal flaw in the FBS that has always been the main problem with the system. Any playoff format that includes allowing biased people vote on who gets in will always get it wrong.

They need to devise a system based on final record, with winning your conference, or at least playing for your conference championship, serving as tiebreakers.

Which means Army should be playing in the playoffs too. And Notre Dame needs to get off of its high horse and join a conference too.

Wash, Rinse, Repeat, Lose

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons pretty much wants to bring back the entire gang next year.

He made the comments prior to Monday night’s game. It sounds like he’s been getting into Jerry Jones’ Fool-Kool-Aid a little too much lately.

Dallas’ biggest problem over the last 30 years has been doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Yet, here’s Parson’s suggesting that they start 2025 off with pretty much the same people they did this year.

We’ve seen how that went. And we see no reason to believe 2025 would be any different if they follow the Parson’s plan.

This team needs a major overhaul.

That starts with the coaches, and quite a few players, since the real issue – ownership – won’t be addressed anytime soon.

What Were They Thinking?

The New York Jets let a win slip away on Sunday with bad clock management.

Tied at 23 with Miami, the Jets had the ball with 1:02 left in the game and the Dolphins out of timeouts.

Facing a 3rd-and-21 at the Dolphins 38, Aaron Rodgers threw a 14-yard pass to Davante Adams. But the pass was on the sidelines, stopping the clock at 52 seconds.

If the pass had remained in bounds, or had the Jets just run the ball, they could have run the clock all the way down to under 20 seconds and then kicked a field goal.

Instead, they kicked the go-ahead field goal with 52 seconds remaining.

The Dolphins got a great return and had enough time to drive for the tying field goal. Miami went on to win the game in overtime on the first possession.

The Jets are 3-10 now, wasting Rodgers’ best passing game in a long time in the process.

It seems both New York teams are more interested in finding dumb ways to lose winnable games.

Don’t Bet On It

An anonymous gambler put down $3 million for a chance to pocket a $400,000 profit.

All he needed was for the Eagles to beat the lowly Panthers. Piece of cake, right?

I would love to see a video of said gambler during the final two minutes of Sunday’s game. Especially when Panthers’ receiver Xavier Legette dropped a wide-open touchdown in the final minute.

The Eagles held on to win the game.

But it shows why I never bet on an NFL game. You just never know.

Or, as the well-known Mummy fighter, Rick O’Connell, once remarked: “I gamble with my life, never with my money.”

And there’s your obscure 1990s movie reference for the month.