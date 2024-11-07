What’s the Next Move for the Cowboys?

What’s the next move for the Dallas Cowboys? As fans of this team, which direction should the team take in the next few weeks?

The Cowboys are not only dealing with terrible play from just about everyone on the team, but the injuries have become so debilitating this team is spiraling out of control.

Not only are the injuries a significant reason for this team’s poor play, but it seems that the offensive and defensive play calling has taken significant steps in the wrong direction.

With all the issues building, this team has come to a fork in the road. The two paths have positives and negatives, but this team needs help in many areas. A significant shakeup could get them back on track.

So, what’s next? What are the two paths this team can take?

Path #1: Give Trey Lance a Chance to Play

The Dallas Cowboys can use this season to see if they have anything in a particular young player they spent too much draft capital on to bring to the team.

You all know the player is Trey Lance. The coaching staff and front office must let this play out to see if this is someone to keep around or ship off in the offseason.

The only way to find the answers for this young man is to give him a chance to play.

This could be a win-win for the Cowboys. Not only could Trey Lance bring a new look to this offense, but playing behind a terrible offensive line and having a quarterback who can run can open up the passing game.

If Trey Lance goes on to win a couple of games and looks good doing it, it would give the front office a great asset to use in the offseason to gather draft picks for multiple needs.

The negative side to this would be if Trey Lance did well. Who do the Cowboys start when Dak Prescott is healthy?

This would not be a bad problem to have, and maybe the Cowboys could use both players on offense, but that may be too imaginative for this coaching staff.

The other problem would be an egotistical owner.

Many Cowboys fans cannot stand Jerry Jones, but if Trey Lance was to do well Jerry Jones may become even more unbearable.

Path #2: Protect Players and Go for the Tank

The second path the Cowboys could take is to shelve all of the injured players until next year. The Cowboys have almost no shot at making the playoffs and that is disappointing but the reality of the season.

In the next three weeks, the Cowboys will test their luck against teams with winning records. Philadelphia (5-2), Houston (6-2) and Washington (6-2) could give Dallas some trouble before Thanksgiving arrives.

According to playoffstatus.com, the Dallas Cowboys have a 92% chance to miss the playoffs. If they win the next game against the Philadelphia Eagles the playoff chance increaseas to a whopping 89%.

Needless to say, the playoffs are not in the cards for the Cowboys this year.

The players who have injuries that are bad enough to hold them out for the reaminder of the season should be shutdown.

This will not only help the younger players develope with more playing time, but a top ten draft pick would not be out of the question.

This could also lead to another possibility. A top-ten draft pick would be great, but firing Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer would be the icing on the cake.

These two dinosaurs of football do not have anything creative going for them on either side of the ball.

Not making the playoffs in a Super Bowl or bust type of year could be enough for Jerry Jones to go out and find a young coach who could lead this team into the future.

A star studded offense and defense and a top-ten draft pick could be inticing for several young coaches.

This scenario would be perfect for the team and the fans.

This team is by all accounts terrible. The coaches are terrible, the playcalling, and the injuries have led to one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory.

These paths are not improbable and either one could be a benefit for the team next year and beyond. Would the front office pull the trigger on either of these paths?

No one knows what Jerry Jones will do and these scenarios could be bouncing around in that businessman head of his, but the likelyhood is remote.

Here’s to hoping something drastic happens because this season is brutal.