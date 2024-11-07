The Cowboys’ newest addition brings a fresh element to the team

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a lost season thanks to a litany of injuries, a front office that doesn’t know what it’s doing, and a first-place schedule that has proven to be a challenge.

Still, the Cowboys were “active” at the deadline. Jerry Jones let us all know on Tuesday morning that they were attempting to acquire a wide receiver at the deadline. Well, Jerry, let the entire NFL know information that should stay in-house, why don’t you?

Maybe he felt comfortable saying that because the deal was already done. Just a quick couple of hours later, the news broke that the Cowboys had traded for WR Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers.

If you were on Twitter/X at the time, Cowboys Nation was rejoiced in that moment. Then, the news of the compensation came through, and all hell broke loose.

Today, we are going to analyze this trade, and discuss just how all parties are affected by Mingo’s arrival to the team. If anything, his size and skillset bring a fresh element to the team that it doesn’t currently have.

Who is Jonathan Mingo?

The Carolina Panthers drafted Jonathan Mingo with the 39th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft from Ole Miss University. He has started 19 out of a possible 24 games, and racked up 55 receptions for 539 yards and zero touchdowns.

Mingo was drafted with the hopes that his body type and play-style would mimic what Deebo Samuel has given the San Francisco 49ers offense. He has not lived up to the billing, but the 4th round pick as compensation is insane for the small amount of production he has put up.

If you want to call Mingo anything, you wouldn’t go wrong calling him a physical specimen. He stands 6’2″ tall, 220 pounds, and his NFL Combine numbers were the main reasons he was drafted so high.

Mingo ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, broad jumped 10′ 9″, and had a vertical jump of 39.5″.

What Does This Mean for Jonathan Mingo?

In short, a fresh start. Sometimes, players are drafted into teams where the situation isn’t the best for their development. In Mingo’s case, the Panthers have been one of the worst franchises to play for in recent years.

Their quarterback situation is suspect. They drafted Bryce Young #1 overall in the same draft as Mingo, but he has not progressed as expected, and was even benched for veteran Andy Dalton. Young has since been reinstated as the starter, but only because Dalton is injured.

Coaching also plays a pivotal role in a player’s development, and Mingo will be joining Robert Prince, a coach who has helped develop CeeDee Lamb into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

What Does This Mean for the Dallas Cowboys?

First, they must endure the slings and arrows of Cowboys Nation after giving up such a high pick for a player with minimal production. The worst part about it is that the Cowboys’ logic actually might make a little sense.

Sending a 4th round pick wasn’t too steep for them because Mingo has two years left on his rookie contract, but read the room, Jerry. Deandre Hopkins was acquired for a 5th, Davante Adams for a 4th, and Diontae Johnson for a 6th round pick.

Johnson to the Ravens is probably the most infuriating of the deals to compare the Mingo deal to because it also involved the Panthers. Johnson was considered the Panthers’ WR1, and he was acquired by the Ravens for a 6th round pick.

Mingo was much lower on the depth chart with less production, and the Cowboys sent a 4th for him. If Mingo works out and contributes to the offense, we might forget about this a year from now.

For now, in the midst of a losing season, it will be magnified and dissected. At least until the next questionable move the front office makes.

What Does This Mean for the Rest of the WR Room?

For CeeDee Lamb, it means nothing. For the rest of the group, they probably have their antennas up. Not because Mingo is some world beater coming in to take their jobs, but because they have now been put on notice.

If the Cowboys are considering this a move for the future, they essentially used a 4th round pick on a wide receiver with 2nd round talent a few months earlier than the actual draft.

Brandin Cooks is on an expiring contract, and I don’t envision a scenario where he returns in 2025. Jalen Tolbert has stepped up more this season, but not enough from what you expect from a 3rd round pick in his third season.

Younger players like Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy will now have another body to compete with for snaps, but maybe the competition will make them better.

Either way, the Cowboys’ wide receiver room will look much different next season.