Two weeks ago, before the wins over the Eagles and Chiefs, this would have been the focal point of the rest of the season.

Now, even though they have played themselves right back into at least a chance to make the playoffs, it is still getting to the point where it is fun to take a look at who may make the Pro Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys.

Others will make it, but one All-Pro player for the Cowboys is leading the entire league in voting, so it makes it a bit easier and newsworthy writing about.

TURPIN AT IT AGAIN

Fan voting began on Thanksgiving Day and will continue until December 15th. The new thing they are doing this year is the Pro Bowl games will be held as part of the Super Bowl Week in San Francisco rather than either before or after by itself.

Let me first say, I was born in 1996, but growing up I loved the Pro Bowl being after the Super Bowl and it being in Hawaii every single year. I don’t know, just something about the good times back then was fun.

Now it is all over the place.

Either way, a total of 12 Cowboys players have landed in the top 10, but KaVontae Turpin leads the entire NFL in voting as of today.

In his fourth season as a pro, he is a 2-time Pro Bowler and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2024.

He may lead the entire league in voting for his return skills, but he has made the biggest play of the season thus far, diving on that fumble late in the win over the Chiefs when George Pickens let it go, something he never does.

This is subject to change even by the time this story goes out, but a few other special teams players are right on their heels, and of course, guys like Drake Maye seem to have most of the votes after last night’s game.

KaVontae Turpin probably saved the season here, btw. folks might wanna go ahead and change their tune about him. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/lIsnklKBgT — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 28, 2025

At the end of the day, Turpin is going to need to keep doing what he is doing starting on Thursday Night Football against the Lions if he wants to help the Cowboys stay in the playoff race, but it is time to stop using him as a running back and just figure out other ways to get him the ball in space.

Season on the line Thursday, but nobody even expect them to win the last two games, let’s see if they can keep it going.