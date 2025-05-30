Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Cowboys Preseason Schedule: Should the starters play in August?

Cowboys Preseason Schedule: Should the starters play in August?

by May 30, 2025
2 mins read
1

With the offseason nearly in full swing, the Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule has been out for a couple of weeks, and it got me thinking about something Mike McCarthy used to never do, but with a new head coach in the building, maybe it will change.

The Cowboys, under former head coach Mike McCarthy, did not play their starters in the preseason.

This decision is based on the belief that the risk of injury to key players in meaningless games outweighs the potential benefits of seeing them in action. The focus is on protecting the starters and allowing younger players to gain valuable game experience.

Schedule

Before we dive into anything else, let’s take a look at whom the Cowboys will play in the month of August before the season kicks off in September.

  • Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 9, 7 p.m. CT.
  • Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. CT.
  • Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. CT.

As has become the norm, the preseason opener will be played on the West Coast and coincide once again with the team’s training camp stay in nearby Oxnard.

Brain Schottenheimer has already said he hopes to organize a joint practice or two with Sean McVay’s squad while in California.

Starters Playing?

We have seen the last few years be the same. Big Mike did not play any of his starters in these games because they did not want them to get hurt.

Yet, we even saw Patrick Mahomes play in at least one game for a half. Honestly, I think it would be a good idea to let all the depth guys and a few starters who want to play in the first few games.

I would like to see the entire first-team offense and defense play at least the first half in the last game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Going into the first game of the year against the Super Bowl champs on the road in their building, allow them to get some game action and see how things jell in a game and not just in practice.

Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens might benefit from feeling each other out in the flow of a game before opening kickoff.

I am not the head coach though, and, of course, I don’t want anyone to get injured, but just how I feel about it.

Not asking them to play every game, but one half would work for me.

Topics

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor is a Dallas Cowboys fan from the Midwest. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and works at a Junior College in the TRIO Upward Bound department. Taylor has written for two publications in his lifetime. The first was as a Sports Reporter for Journal Star while in college. He also spent a year as a Regional News Reporter for Shaw Media. When he is not working or writing for Inside The Star, he enjoys bowling competitively. Feel free to connect with him on his social media outlets listed below!

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

Free Dallas Cowboys news app for Android. Get it on Google Play store.

Related Posts