Cowboys Preseason Schedule: Should the starters play in August?

With the offseason nearly in full swing, the Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule has been out for a couple of weeks, and it got me thinking about something Mike McCarthy used to never do, but with a new head coach in the building, maybe it will change.

The Cowboys, under former head coach Mike McCarthy, did not play their starters in the preseason.

This decision is based on the belief that the risk of injury to key players in meaningless games outweighs the potential benefits of seeing them in action. The focus is on protecting the starters and allowing younger players to gain valuable game experience.

Schedule

Before we dive into anything else, let’s take a look at whom the Cowboys will play in the month of August before the season kicks off in September.

As has become the norm, the preseason opener will be played on the West Coast and coincide once again with the team’s training camp stay in nearby Oxnard.

Brain Schottenheimer has already said he hopes to organize a joint practice or two with Sean McVay’s squad while in California.

Starters Playing?

We have seen the last few years be the same. Big Mike did not play any of his starters in these games because they did not want them to get hurt.

Yet, we even saw Patrick Mahomes play in at least one game for a half. Honestly, I think it would be a good idea to let all the depth guys and a few starters who want to play in the first few games.

I would like to see the entire first-team offense and defense play at least the first half in the last game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cowboys' preseason schedule: Aug. 9 at LA Rams

Aug. 16 vs. Baltimore

Aug. 22 vs. Atlanta The Cowboys are scheduled to return to Oxnard for training camp following the Rams' game before coming back home for camp. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 15, 2025

Going into the first game of the year against the Super Bowl champs on the road in their building, allow them to get some game action and see how things jell in a game and not just in practice.

Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens might benefit from feeling each other out in the flow of a game before opening kickoff.

I am not the head coach though, and, of course, I don’t want anyone to get injured, but just how I feel about it.

Not asking them to play every game, but one half would work for me.