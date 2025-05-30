Can the Cowboys Shine in 2025?

The NFL’s flagship franchise, the Dallas Cowboys, is poised for a defining 2025/2026 season.

After a disappointing 7-10 record in 2024, their first non-playoff season since 2020, there is a rebirth underway within the club. The appointment of head coach Brian Schottenheimer is a new era, a replacement for Mike McCarthy, and a breath of fresh offensive thought.

With a roster that blends veteran stalwarts like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Trevon Diggs with new additions, the Cowboys are looking to regain their status as NFC contenders.

A challenging schedule and the rugged NFC East create some uncertainty about whether they’ll be able to shine.

Odds and Predictions

As of May 2025, oddsmakers view the Cowboys as long shots for Super Bowl LX, set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Their odds to win the Super Bowl are listed at +6000, ranking them 18th among NFL teams, while their odds to capture the NFC East stand at +600, trailing division favorites like the Philadelphia Eagles.

Considering their 2024 performance and roster adjustments, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be making some significant changes, and that could lead to these odds shifting in the future.

Expert predictions are mixed.

Sports Illustrated sees the Cowboys potentially finishing third in the NFC East but believes they will be capable of securing a wild-card playoff spot if they can navigate some initial bad luck and maintain player health.

ESPN notes that the early divisional games, including matchups with the Eagles and Giants, will be crucial, and Prescott’s strong record against these opponents offers hope for an early jump-start.

The consensus is that while the Cowboys have talent, their fortunes depend on surviving a tough division and integrating new players into the lineup successfully.

Roster Changes and Key Players

The Cowboys have undergone a significant roster change, presenting both challenges and opportunities.

Key losses include:

Zack Martin : The veteran guard retired, leaving a gap in the offensive line.

: The veteran guard retired, leaving a gap in the offensive line. DeMarcus Lawrence : The defensive end joined the Seattle Seahawks, undermining the pass rush.

: The defensive end joined the Seattle Seahawks, undermining the pass rush. Trey Lance and Cooper Rush : The remaining two quarterbacks departed this offseason, leaving Joe Milton as Prescott’s backup.

: The remaining two quarterbacks departed this offseason, leaving Joe Milton as Prescott’s backup. Rico Dowdle and Brandin Cooks: The running back and wide receiver changed teams, impacting depth.

To make up for these losses, the Cowboys acquired some key players:

George Pickens : Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding a dynamic wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

: Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding a dynamic wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams : Signed to assist the running game, a 2024 necessity.

: Signed to assist the running game, a 2024 necessity. Dante Fowler and Solomon Thomas : Defensive additions to aid a unit that ranked 31st in points allowed (27.5 per game) last season.

: Defensive additions to aid a unit that ranked 31st in points allowed (27.5 per game) last season. Tyler Booker: First-round draft pick, who will be incorporated into the offensive line.

The offense remains centered around Dak Prescott, rehabbing from hamstring surgery, and perennial Pro Bowl talent CeeDee Lamb.

The secondary, led by Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, is a strength, but the defense must improve overall to help the team’s aspirations.

Brian Schottenheimer’s veteran status as an offensive coordinator will be a great asset in maximizing this group, particularly in integrating Pickens and the new running backs.

Schedule and Challenges

The Cowboys’ 2025 schedule is a tough start, beginning with back-to-back divisional games against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Prescott’s favorable history against both of these clubs, with a 9-4 record against the Eagles and a 13-game winning streak against the Giants, offers optimism for a quick start.

The NFC East, however, is rugged, with the Eagles coming off a Super Bowl title and the Washington Commanders emerging as a contender.

The Cowboys also host visitors from the AFC West (i.e., the Kansas City Chiefs) and the NFC North (i.e., the Detroit Lions), which contributes to the difficulty.

The success of the team in navigating through this schedule will depend on the following:

Health : Prescott’s recovery and the healthiness of players like Lamb and Diggs are crucial.

: Prescott’s recovery and the healthiness of players like Lamb and Diggs are crucial. Coaching : Schottenheimer’s ability to implement sound schemes and build team cohesion.

: Schottenheimer’s ability to implement sound schemes and build team cohesion. Defense : Improving from their 2024 campaign, particularly in stopping the run and pressuring QBs.

: Improving from their 2024 campaign, particularly in stopping the run and pressuring QBs. Early Momentum: Securing early division victories under their belt to build confidence and avoid a sluggish beginning.

Path to Success

The Cowboys’ formula for success is to maximize their offensive capabilities and plug defensive holes.

Prescott and Lamb form one of the league’s top quarterback-receiver duos, and adding Pickens might elevate the passing game to a new level. The Sanders-Williams running back tandem should provide balance and ease the load on Prescott.

Defensively, Fowler and Thomas must fill the void left by Lawrence, and the secondary has to keep clamping down on opposing receivers.

Schottenheimer’s offensive mindset could be a game-changer, particularly if he can design plays that exploit mismatches created by Lamb and Pickens. However, equally important will be whether the defense can recover from its struggles in 2024.

The early schedule offers a chance to gain momentum, but the Cowboys will have to avoid the inconsistency that plagued them last year.

The Dallas Cowboys start the 2025 season with a mix of talent and uncertainty.

Their +6000 Super Bowl odds and +600 NFC East odds are a cautious bet, but their coaching hires and roster additions provide optimism. If Prescott can stay healthy, the offense clicks, and the defense improves, the Cowboys could be a surprise and battle for a playoff spot.

However, the competitive NFC East and challenging schedule will need them to play at a high level to distinguish themselves.

The supporters will be closely watching to see if this new-look team is up to the challenge.