Dallas Cowboys will be walking into the Lions’ den in Week 14

The last time the Dallas Cowboys played the Detroit Lions was just last year. Detroit stormed into AT&T Stadium and ripped the Cowboys to pieces, 47-9.

That was even with Dak Prescott healthy and starting for Dallas.

Prescott would finish 17-of-33 for 178 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions before getting pulled for Cooper Rush.

The Lions were so dominant, they kept the Cowboys out of the end zone for the entire game. Brandon Aubrey’s three field goals accounted for all of Dallas’ points.

Detroit was still steaming from its disputed loss in 2023 at AT&T Stadium and ran up the score last year.

This fall, the Cowboys get to head to Detroit and play a team many thought was Super Bowl bound last year.

They’ll likely be a heavy favorite to get there in February.

With Dallas now halfway through a brutal stretch of the schedule, and facing a motivated opponent, this will not be an easy game to win.

But if the season plays out as expected, it’s a win the Cowboys must secure. Otherwise, it’ll likely be a second-straight season of missing the playoffs.

That’s something Dallas hasn’t done since the 2019–2020 seasons.

Bearding The Lions

Last year’s massacre notwithstanding, the Cowboys do have a 19-13 record all-time against Detroit. Before last year, they had won six straight against the Lions.

The last time Dallas played in Detroit, where the Lions hold a 9-6 record against the Cowboys, was in 2019.

In a 35-27 victory, Prescott out-dueled Jeff Driskel – stop snickering – with a 444-yard, three-touchdown performance.

You have to go all the way back to 2013 to find the last Lions’ win over Dallas in Detroit. The 31-30 thriller was capped by both teams scoring a combined 41 points in the fourth quarter.

With 1:02 left in the game, the Cowboys took a 30-24 lead on a Dan Bailey 44-yard field goal.

It took Matt Stafford just six plays, and 50 seconds, to lead an 80-yard game-winning touchdown drive.

Tony Romo threw for three touchdowns and the Cowboys committed zero turnovers. But Stafford’s monster 488-yard day was too much.

By The Numbers

The Cowboys are 34-29 all-time in Week 14 games. But they are just 19-19 when playing on the road.

They have won their last two Week 14 games away from AT&T Stadium.

Their last road loss came in Chicago in 2019.

The last time Dallas played Detroit in a Week 14 game was back in 2007 at Texas Stadium. That time it was Romo leading a game-winning touchdown drive with less than 20 seconds left in the game.

Romo hit Jason Witten on a 16-yard scoring pass for the 28-27 victory that moved the Cowboys to 12-1 that year.