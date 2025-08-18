2025 Cowboys Need a Backup for the Backup

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2025 season with one of the most talented rosters in football, but they need a backup for the backup.

Dak Prescott leads the offense, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens headline the passing attack, and Javonte Williams brings a physical presence to the run game.

On defense, Micah Parsons will continue to be one of the most dominant players in the NFL.

With all that talent, Dallas should be a Super Bowl contender, but one position is threatening to hold everything back: quarterback depth.

Through two preseason games, both Joe Milton III and Will Grier have struggled to prove they can reliably back up Prescott.

Milton has flashed upside but remains inconsistent, while Grier has been steady but ineffective. Their play has fueled calls for Dallas to bring in a veteran “backup to the backup” before week 1.

Official Preseason Stats

Will Grier : Safe with the football but inefficient, completing only 37.5% of his throws and taking two sacks.

: Safe with the football but inefficient, completing only 37.5% of his throws and taking two sacks. Joe Milton III: More productive (265 yards, 1 TD) but turnover-prone with two interceptions.

Neither quarterback has shown enough to inspire confidence that they could keep Dallas afloat if Prescott were sidelined.

Why Dallas Needs a “Backup to the Backup”

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995, and with this roster, the margin for error is razor-thin.

Dak Prescott’s health is always the X-factor, and if he misses games, Dallas cannot afford to rely on Milton or Grier alone.

Adding a veteran could:

Give the Cowboys a stabilizing presence behind Prescott.

Allow the Cowboys to move on from the inefficient Grier.

Let Milton continue developing as a long-term project.

Fortunately, several free-agent quarterbacks remain on the market.

Ranking the Best Free Agent Quarterback Fits

C.J. Breathard—Best Fit Pros : Tough, experienced backup with 13 career starts.

: Tough, experienced backup with 13 career starts. Cons : Limited ceiling, more of a placeholder than a playmaker.

: Limited ceiling, more of a placeholder than a playmaker. Why He Fits: A steady hand who won’t lose games with mistakes—ideal for a contending roster. Carson Wentz—High Risk, High Reward Pros : Former No. 2 pick with a big arm and mobility, has led playoff-caliber teams.

: Former No. 2 pick with a big arm and mobility, has led playoff-caliber teams. Cons : Turnovers, inconsistency, and locker room questions.

: Turnovers, inconsistency, and locker room questions. Why He Fits: If Dallas wants to swing for a known commodity, Wentz could thrive with Lamb and Pickens, or implode. Jeff Driskel—Athletic Depth Pros : Strong runner, can extend plays.

: Strong runner, can extend plays. Cons : Accuracy issues limit trust.

: Accuracy issues limit trust. Why He Fits: Could add a change-of-pace element as a QB3, but not a true solution Jaren Hall—Another Project Pros : Young with upside, showed flashes in limited action.

: Young with upside, showed flashes in limited action. Cons : Very raw, needs time and polish.

: Very raw, needs time and polish. Why He Fits: Two developmental quarterbacks could lead to one that works out for the team. Tim Boyle—Last Resort Pros : Has NFL experience in multiple systems.

: Has NFL experience in multiple systems. Cons : Career production is poor, and efficiency has always been a weakness.

: Career production is poor, and efficiency has always been a weakness. Why He Fits: Emergency-only option. Ben DiNucci—Familiar Face Pros : Mobile, good locker room fit.

: Mobile, good locker room fit. Cons : Limited ability shown in his stints with Dallas.

: Limited ability shown in his stints with Dallas. Why He Fits: More of a practice squad guy, but he is fun in the preseason.

Backup Quarterback is a Weak Spot

The Cowboys’ backup quarterback room remains one of the only weak spots on a loaded roster. Will Grier is safer byt inefficient, Joe Milton III has upside but accuracy issues. Neither have proved capable of carrying the team if Prescott misses time.

Of the available free agents C.J. Breathard and Carson Wentz stand out as the most logical additions. Jeff Driskel is the wild card with upside but volatility. The rest may only be depth pieces.

If Dallas wants to protect its Super Bowl window, the front office must act fast. Because as the presason has shown, one injury to Dak Prescott could derail everything this roster has worked for.