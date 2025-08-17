The Cowboys’ 2025 season hinges on 1 player: Dak Prescott

Through two preseason games, the Dallas Cowboys’ offense has looked nothing short of anemic.

While preseason is often a time for vanilla play-calling and experimental rotations, there should still be flashes of competence when a mix of starters and second-stringers are on the field.

Instead, the Cowboys have been lifeless, raising concerns about what this team would look like without Dak Prescott under center.

The reality is simple: if Prescott misses any significant time, the 2025 season could very well be lost.

Backup Dilemma

The Cowboys’ quarterback room behind Prescott is, to put it kindly, shaky.

Joe Milton, the young project out of Tennessee, has all the arm strength in the world but remains raw in his decision-making and touch.

Through two games, his drives have consistently stalled, leaving fans frustrated with his inability to sustain momentum.

Then there’s Will Grier, a veteran journeyman who has bounced around the league without ever cementing himself as a reliable option.

Grier has been given plenty of snaps this preseason, but he hasn’t been able to move the offense either. His throws are safe but uninspiring, failing to challenge defenses or energize the unit.

This lack of depth at the most important position in football is glaring.

If Prescott were to go down, the Cowboys’ passing attack would likely collapse into a cycle of three-and-outs, leaving the defense gassed and the season in jeopardy.

A Non-Existent Run Game

The Cowboys’ struggles don’t end with the passing game. Their run game has been equally ineffective, a troubling development for an offense that once prided itself on controlling the line of scrimmage.

Neither projected starters nor backup running backs have been able to consistently find daylight, with runs routinely stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage.

The offensive line deserves some of the blame, as it hasn’t created much push in these exhibition games.

However, it’s also clear that the running back rotation lacks a true difference-maker.

Without a reliable ground game, Prescott is being asked to shoulder an even greater burden, and the team would have no chance of surviving his absence.

Defensive Struggles

Compounding the offensive woes is the defense’s inability to stop the run.

This problem is a carryover from last season, when opponents routinely gashed the Cowboys up the middle. Unfortunately, little progress has been made in shoring up this weakness.

In both preseason matchups, Dallas’ front seven has been bullied at the point of attack, giving up chunk gains and allowing offenses to dictate the tempo.

If the Cowboys can’t stop the run, they’ll find themselves constantly behind the chains, forced into shootouts that their struggling offense is ill-equipped to win without Prescott.

A Harsh Truth

All signs point to one harsh truth: the Cowboys are dangerously dependent on Dak Prescott. With him, they can hope to mask some of their deficiencies and compete week to week.

Without him, the lack of quarterback depth, ineffective running game, and porous run defense would almost certainly doom their season before it begins.

If Dallas has any chance of making noise in 2025, keeping Prescott upright and healthy isn’t just important; it’s the only path forward.