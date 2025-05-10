Grading the Future: 2025 Dallas Cowboys Draft Report Card and What It Means for the Road Ahead

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025 NFL Draft facing the aftermath of a brutal 2024 season, riddled with injuries and a lackluster 7-10 finish. Making matters worse, their NFC East rivals—the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders—both advanced to the conference championship, with Philadelphia lifting its second Super Bowl trophy in recent years.

The Cowboys desperately needed to reset and retool, especially with glaring holes on offense. The front office placed its hopes on a successful draft to shift the franchise back to playoff contention.

With nine total picks and several high-upside players, this draft haul carries heavy expectations. Below is a comprehensive report card for every Dallas Cowboys draft pick in 2025.

Round 1 Pick 12 – Tyler Booker, G Alabama

Tyler Booker, the guard out of Alabama, enters Dallas as an immediate starter.

Filling a freshly vacated right guard spot, Booker brings toughness, versatility, and SEC pedigree. While some fans hoped for Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan, he was taken just ahead, leaving the Cowboys to pivot quickly.

Though Booker may have gone slightly earlier than projected, he is expected to be a rock on the offensive line. His willingness to rise to the challenge is exactly the mindset Dallas needs.

The Cowboys get a solid “B+” here—good pick but slightly marred by missing their top target.

Round 2 Pick 12 – Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE Boston College

Snagging Donovan Ezeiruaku at pick 44 is nothing short of a coup. The Boston College product, who piled up an astonishing 16.5 sacks last season, was widely projected as a first-rounder.

Despite EDGE rusher not being Dallas’ most immediate need, the value was too strong to pass up. The Cowboys’ front office played this right—grabbing top-tier talent regardless of position.

An “A” grade is fitting for a player who could become an integral part of the defensive front in 2025.

Round 3 Pick 12 – Shavon Revel Jr., CB East Carolina

Shavon Revel Jr. may be the best value pick in the entire NFL Draft. Projected a round higher, Revel fell due to concerns surrounding his injury. Fortunately, Dallas’ team physician performed the surgery—giving the Cowboys unique insight into his recovery.

With their DB room needing help, this selection could not be more perfect. Revel, one of Dallas’ official 30 visitors, is primed to outperform expectations. This pick earns an emphatic “A+.”

Round 5 Pick 12 – Jaydon Blue, RB Texas

After a run on running backs early on Day 3, Dallas made their move and found their guy.

Jaydon Blue from Texas is a shifty, explosive runner with RB1 potential. The fact that he was available at pick 149 is a testament to the Cowboys’ draft patience.

Despite a quiet offseason addressing the offensive backfield, Blue’s selection brings instant competition for the starting job. This is where NFL picks for tonight get real value—grabbing contributors late. This one earns an “A-.”

Round 5 Pick 16 – Shemar James, LB Florida

Dallas executed their only draft-day trade to move up and grab Shemar James. While the linebacker position is unsettled due to DeMarvion Overshown’s injury and unproven free agents, this move felt slightly aggressive.

James brings plenty of collegiate experience and could grow into a valuable depth piece or rotational contributor. The pick addresses a need but does not scream immediate impact.

A “B-” is fair given the context and cost of the trade.

Round 6 Pick 28 – Ajani Cornelius, OL Oregon

Ajani Cornelius, a 6-foot-5 lineman from Oregon, enters a crowded and versatile Dallas offensive line room.

Though he played mostly tackle in college, Cornelius projects as a potential guard in the NFL. His toughness and team-first mentality— “I can go wherever they need me”—reflect well on his fit with the team’s culture.

However, the uncertainty surrounding his positional fit dings the value slightly. A solid “C+” grade reflects both his upside and the questions that remain.

Round 7 Pick 1 – Jay Toia, DT UCLA

Stopping the run was a major issue for the Cowboys last season. Enter Jay Toia, a 6-2, 340-pound run-clogger from UCLA.

While there are athleticism concerns, Toia’s size and power could immediately help Dallas in short-yardage situations.

He joins a rotation with Osa Odighizuwa and Mazi Smith that gives defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus more interior flexibility.

A “B+” grade underscores how much Toia could help one of Dallas’ biggest weaknesses.

Round 7 Pick 23 – Phil Mafah, RB Clemson

Phil Mafah is a brilliant complement to Jaydon Blue. Where Blue brings speed (4.28 forty), Mafah delivers power and physicality.

This Clemson back fits the mold of a north-south runner and could earn red-zone touches right away. Dallas opted to double-dip at a crucial position and did so intelligently.

Together, Mafah and Blue form a “thunder and lightning” combo that could rejuvenate the Cowboys’ run game.

This pick earns a strong “A.”

Round 7 Pick 31 – Tommy Akingbesote, DT Maryland

Tommy Akingbesote closes out the Cowboys’ 2025 draft class.

With a long 6-foot-4 frame and natural reach, he offers intriguing traits for a late-round flier. While raw and in need of technical refinement, Akingbesote could be a stash-and-develop player for the defensive tackle room.

It is a bet on size and athletic traits, making it a reasonable gamble for pick 247. This selection gets a “C” for its project status.

The Cowboys added nine players, many of whom can contribute right away or grow into key roles. Despite a dismal 2024 season and quiet offseason, this draft injects optimism. Value was found at every turn—from Revel Jr. and Ezeiruaku to the late-day RB combo of Blue and Mafah.

A mix of “safe” selections and high-upside projects, the 2025 class could define the Cowboys’ next chapter.

Final Word: The Dallas Cowboys did not just aim to patch holes—they drafted like a team with purpose, vision, and insider knowledge. If these selections develop as expected, 2025 might be the beginning of a major turnaround in Big D.