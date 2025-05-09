Familiar Faces: Cowboys will face 3 former players in 2025

Free agency and the NFL draft have passed, and rookie minicamps are underway.

The smell of fresh cut summer lawns is in the air, and training camps are just around the corner. What I’m saying here is, NFL football is in the air again.

Yesterday, I covered six rookies that the Cowboys will face in 2025 that were on their draft radar before being taken by their respective teams.

Today, I want to talk about familiar faces in the 2025 NFL season as three of Dallas’ former players have joined new teams.

These matchups promise intriguing storylines as the Cowboys face off against these former teammates, now wearing different uniforms.

Thankfully, former NCB Jourdan Lewis and the Jacksonville Jaguars are not on the schedule because fans have already started throwing shade at J-Lew after the acquisition of George Pickens.

QB Trey Lance, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are repeat offenders after coming out in yesterday’s article with RB Omarion Hampton, a player the Cowboys targeted in the draft.

Trey Lance, once a third-string quarterback for the Cowboys, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in April 2025.

Despite limited playtime in Dallas, Lance’s athleticism and dual-threat capabilities make him a potential wildcard.

His tenure with the Cowboys provides him with insights into their defensive schemes, which could be advantageous for the Chargers.

While his preseason performance in 2024 included five interceptions against the Chargers, Lance has the opportunity to refine his skills under the Chargers’ system.

The Cowboys’ defense will need to prepare for his mobility and potential to exploit their defensive weaknesses should he get on the field.

DE Chauncey Golston, New York Giants

DE Chauncey Golston transitioned to the New York Giants after a breakout season with the Cowboys in 2024, where he recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks and 97 total tackles.

His move to a divisional rival intensifies the competition within the NFC East.

Golston’s familiarity with the Cowboys’ offensive line and play-calling could give the Giants a strategic edge. Dallas’ offensive line will need to adapt to Golston’s pass-rushing techniques, which he honed during his time there.

Containing Golston will be crucial to maintaining QB Dak Prescott’s protection and offensive rhythm.

RB Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers made my Rookie Radar article yesterday by stealing WR Tetairoa McMillan four picks ahead of Dallas in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Today, they make the list with RB Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with the Carolina Panthers after leading the Cowboys with 1,079 rushing yards in 2024.

Dowdle’s departure left a notable gap in Dallas’s backfield before the draft, and his addition to the Panthers’ roster bolsters their running game.

His ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact presents a challenge for the Cowboys’ run defense.

Moreover, Dowdle’s knowledge of Dallas’s defensive tendencies could aid the Panthers in exploiting weaknesses.

The Cowboys will need to focus on disciplined tackling and gap assignments to mitigate Dowdle’s impact.

Familiar Faces

Facing former teammates adds layers of complexity to the Cowboys’ 2025 season.

Each player’s intimate understanding of Dallas’ systems could be leveraged against them. The coaching staff must anticipate and counteract the insights these players bring to their new teams.

Additionally, the Cowboys will need to address the voids left by these departures, particularly in the running game and defensive line.

Integrating new talent and adjusting strategies will be essential for Dallas to maintain competitiveness and cohesion throughout the season.

The Cowboys’ encounters with Trey Lance, Chauncey Golston, and Rico Dowdle will not only test their on-field performance, but also their adaptability and resilience in the face of familiar adversaries.

These matchups will be pivotal in shaping the narrative of Dallas’s 2025 campaign, and whether or not they can end the NFC Championship and Super Bowl drought.