Is Jack Sanborn a star in the making for the Dallas Cowboys?

On March 12th, the Dallas Cowboys signed former Chicago Bear, Jack Sanborn, to a one-year deal. It’s a signing that has flown so far under the radar, it’s possible you haven’t heard about it.

Despite that, this former Wisconsin Badger and Matt Eberflus project has the potential to explode onto the scene in 2025.

Everybody knows the Cowboys’ linebacker room is developing, and that could lead to quite an opportunity for guys like this.

Sanborn, 24, has been in the NFL since he was 22, and this stint in Dallas is clearly his best shot yet at elevating himself to a new level. His 2024 season was impressive, but this year should be even better.

Let’s discuss why that is, who Sanborn is as a player, and the guy who likely made this signing happen.

Jack Sanborn: Dallas’ Breakout Candidate

To understand why this former undrafted linebacker could have such a big impact, you first have to understand the player.

Jack Sanborn is a Midwest kid through and through; he was born in Illinois, played his college ball in Wisconsin’s red and white, and returned to his home state for a three-year stint with the Bears.

https://twitter.com/CEmma670/status/1564705720544681985

In his rookie season, as, once again, an undrafted free agent, Sanborn put 64 total tackles on the board in just six starts. That’s not normal for any rookie, let alone an undrafted one.

As the years progressed in Chicago, with Eberflus molding him, Sanborn became a centerpiece for the Bears’ defense.

By the end of the 2024 season, he had compiled 48 games with the Bears, 4.5 sacks, 164 total tackles, and 14 tackles for loss. His playing time was cut down some last year, but his production stayed relatively the same.

He is sneaky athletic, smart, and has the instincts of an All-Pro linebacker. He just has to reach that next level in his game to become great, which the Bears seem to think he can’t do.

https://twitter.com/tommy_yarrish/status/1899939731883831411

Lucky for him, he still has Eberflus, a linebacker guru, leading his development, and he’ll get a huge chance to prove his skills with DeMarvion Overshown out and a weak supporting cast around him at the position.

Matt Eberflus: The Mastermind Behind It

When Dallas hired Eberflus in late January, I anticipated that he might pound Jerry Jones’ table for some of his former players.

I can’t help but think that’s not what happened when it came to Jack Sanborn.

We have to remember, this was not some blue-chip prospect that Eberflus and the Bears took for obvious reasons. This kid was not selected in all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they entrusted him with a near-starting role that same season.

https://twitter.com/RealMikeMurph/status/1617317574576078849

In short, Eberflus has believed in this dude from the start, and it’s easy to see why he wanted him in Dallas when you factor in that trust and the current depth chart at linebacker.

There is clearly talent in the group, specifically with the aforementioned Overshown, Marist Liufau, and rookie Shemar James.

Those guys are far from guarantees, however, especially when you factor in the medical side of it all. Sanborn, despite his age and lack of pedigree, might just be the guarantee they are looking for.

https://twitter.com/calvinwatkins/status/1876311962256294136

He has shown from day one that he can compete in an NFL defense, and with this new fit with the Cowboys, I think his ability may soar past that “solid” reputation.

For the first time in a long time, the Cowboys may come out of this off-season with one of the biggest steals in all of free agency in their hands. If they play it right and focus on his development, Sanborn’s $1.5M price tag.