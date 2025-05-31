Juanyeh Thomas sends strong message about HC Brian Schottenheimer

The ongoing theme around The Star right now is that Brain Schottenheimer is bringing nothing but positive energy and helping rebuild the culture of this football team.

A number of the current players have already come out and said they love what Schottenheimer is building in his short time as the head coach.

Last weekend, defensive back Juanyeh Thomas was the latest to join the club, sending good vibes via a Twitter post. Yes twitter, not X…

Shot At Mike McCarthy?

Thomas took to social media to share a photo from OTAs of him dapping up Schottenheimer with a not-so-subtle message about his head coach. Take a look below.

“Fun again,” he said.

Clearly, these guys are having a heck of a better time with Brain as the head coach than they did with Mike McCarthy.

Big Mike, I think, was an old school coach, and just did things his way, and it seems like the vibes were few and far in-between.

the vibes can high all they want, but it is just the offseason and everything is always easier when things don’t matter as much.

We can only hope that this all transfers over to the regular season, because when things start to get tight, how will the team respond under Shotty?

Time Will Tell

I don’t think guys don’t like Mike McCarthy. I just think they enjoy the energy that Brian brings, he can relate to them a bit more than Big Mike could, and sometimes that works, but other times they get into themselves and it hurts them.

As first-year head coach, though, it is good to see all the players buying into what he is bringing, because he will need all of these guys to play on and above their ceiling if they want to finally win when it matters the most.

The one thing I will say I am not a fan of the head coach calling the plays. I understand that this has been his offense for the last few years, even when he did not call plays, but I think the head coach should just focus every second on coaching the game.

When these games get tight, and you are trying to be the head coach and call plays, sometimes they may not even think about other stuff you would.

the vibes are high right now and until see how the games will go that is all we can ask for.