Can WR Parris Campbell add value to the Cowboys in 2025?

As I was looking over the depth chart this week, I found a name that, to be honest with the trade of George Pickens, I completely forgot about.

With so much focus on him, and guys like Jalen Tolbert and Johnathan Mingo, a six-year veteran wide receiver in Parris Campbell might have his chance to claim a spot on the roster.

Case For WR3

One of the biggest questions we are asking about the Dallas Cowboys right now is who is going to take control of the wide receiver spot after Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens.

The two names on everyone’s radar is Tolbert and Mingo, but what about Campbell?

Campbell has quietly built a solid NFL resume.

His best year came in 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts, where he caught 63 balls for 623 yards and three touchdowns. Very close to what Jalen Tolbert produced last season.

In total, he has recorded 1,117 receiving yards and six career touchdowns, respectable numbers for a guy who has been in this similar position his entire career. Battling for a spot on the final roster, mixed in with some injuries.

Better Than Mingo

I understand that Mingo in only going to be in his third year, and he is a typical big body wide receiver, but I wouldn’t rule out Campbell testing him for that final roster spot.

The Cowboys signed Campbell to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in free agency, but the deal is not guaranteed.

It was a low-risk move for Dallas to add depth at the position, but it also means Campbell will be fighting for a roster spot when training camp begins.

Cowboys WRs room: CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Jalen Tolbert

KaVontae Turpin

Jonathan Mingo

Parris Campbell

Jalen Brooks

Ryan Flournoy

Jalen Cropper

Kelvin Harmon

Josh Kelly

Traeshon Holden Seth Williams released to make room for Pickens — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 7, 2025

Let’s keep it real about the way the Cowboys front office works. They would rather try and push Mingo because they traded a 4th round pick for him last year and don’t want to give up on that already.

Yet, do you want to try and make that work so badly, that after Jalen Tolbert you don’t have a wide receiver you can trust?

If the season started today just based on experience alone, I would rather have Campbell over Mingo. You can disagree with me, but that is why we all have our own thoughts and opinions.

Once the summer gets rolling we will learn very quickly who is going to take control of the last roster spot, but don’t forget about Campbell just because he is not a house hold name.