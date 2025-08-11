Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » Cowboys Fans Shouldn’t Panic After 1st Preseason Game

Cowboys Fans Shouldn’t Panic After 1st Preseason Game

by Aug 11, 2025
2

The Dallas Cowboys’ first preseason game is officially in the books, and—like clockwork—some fans are already voicing concerns about the lack of offensive rhythm, defensive breakdowns, and missed opportunities.

But here’s the reality: this wasn’t the real Cowboys.

The starters? Almost all of them stayed in street clothes. The game plan? Head coach Brian Schottenheimer kept things ultra-vanilla by design.

This wasn’t about winning—it was about evaluation and staying healthy for the regular season.

Cowboys Fans Shouldn't Panic After 1st Preseason Game

The Long List of Key Cowboys Who Sat Out

To understand why this preseason performance means so little, you need to see the list of players who didn’t even take the field:

Offense:

  • Dak Prescott
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Jake Ferguson (Injury)
  • Cooper Beebe
  • Terence Steele
  • Tyler Booker
  • Tyler Guyton (Injury)
  • Javonte Williams
  • Jaydon Blue (Injury)
  • Miles Sanders
  • Hunter Luepke

Defense:

  • Micah Parsons (Injury/Hold In)
  • Dante Fowler
  • Sam Williams
  • Marshawn Kneeland
  • Isa Odighizuwa
  • Solomon Thomas
  • DeMarvion Overshown (Injury)
  • Kenneth Murray
  • Jack Sanborn
  • DaRon Bland
  • Trevon Diggs (Injury)
  • Kaiir Elam
  • Shavon Revel Jr. (Injury)
  • Malik Hooker
  • Donovan Wilson

That’s not just a few starters—it’s the heart and soul of both sides of the ball.

Without your QB1, your star receivers, your starting offensive line, your Pro Bowl defenders, and your defensive captain, there’s no way to get a true picture of what this team will look like in September.

Cowboys Fans Shouldn't Panic After 1st Preseason Game

Schottenheimer’s “Vanilla” Game Plan Was No Accident

As head coach, Brian Schottenheimer approached this opener with one priority: don’t give anything away.

His play-calling was stripped to the basics—no creative motions, no deep route combinations, no blitz disguises.

Why? Two big reasons:

  1. Opponent scouting protection – There’s no reason to put regular-season concepts on tape for future opponents to dissect.
  2. Player evaluation – Preseason is about finding out who can win one-on-one matchups and execute fundamentals without being hidden in complex schemes.

In short, Schottenheimer didn’t come to this game to win on the scoreboard—he came to win in preparation.

Preseason Wins Don’t Predict Regular Season Success

NFL history is full of examples where preseason performance meant nothing. Super Bowl contenders have gone 0-3 in August, and teams with perfect preseason records have missed the playoffs.

The Cowboys’ first preseason game was essentially a showcase for rookies, backups, and players fighting for roster spots—not the starters who will dictate the regular season outcome.

Cowboys Nations: Keep Calm and Wait for Week 1

The first preseason game is not a crystal ball for the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. With so many starters resting and Schottenheimer keeping the playbook under lock and key, this was never going to be a preview of what this roster is capable of.

Come Week 1, expect a much faster, sharper, and more explosive team.

Until then, take the preseason for what it is: a job interview for the players fighting for jobs, and a chance for the coaching staff to evaluate depth without risking the health of their stars.

Bottom line: The Cowboys didn’t show their cards—and that’s exactly why you shouldn’t be worried.

Topics

Cody Warren

Cody Warren

Cody Warren is an American sports writer for InsideTheStar.com, a prominent website focusing on the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his writing duties, Cody is also a devoted husband, father, and Law Enforcement Officer with close to two decades of experience in various assignments. Beginning his writing journey at InsideTheStar.com as a Junior Writer, Cody has pursued his passion for sports journalism and is now able to cover his beloved team, America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

Brutal injuries highlight 1st week of 2025 preseason - Brandon Aubrey, Cam Little, Cooper Rush
Previous Story

Brutal injuries highlight 1st week of 2025 preseason

Two football players in Dallas Cowboys uniforms, with Dak Prescott leading the animated conversation, are on the field.
Next Story

The Athletic ranks Dak Prescott in perfect spot ahead of 2025 season