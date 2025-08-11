Cowboys Fans Shouldn’t Panic After 1st Preseason Game

The Dallas Cowboys’ first preseason game is officially in the books, and—like clockwork—some fans are already voicing concerns about the lack of offensive rhythm, defensive breakdowns, and missed opportunities.

But here’s the reality: this wasn’t the real Cowboys.

The starters? Almost all of them stayed in street clothes. The game plan? Head coach Brian Schottenheimer kept things ultra-vanilla by design.

This wasn’t about winning—it was about evaluation and staying healthy for the regular season.

The Long List of Key Cowboys Who Sat Out

To understand why this preseason performance means so little, you need to see the list of players who didn’t even take the field:

Offense:

Dak Prescott

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

KaVontae Turpin

Jake Ferguson (Injury)

Cooper Beebe

Terence Steele

Tyler Booker

Tyler Guyton (Injury)

Javonte Williams

Jaydon Blue (Injury)

Miles Sanders

Hunter Luepke

Defense:

Micah Parsons (Injury/Hold In)

Dante Fowler

Sam Williams

Marshawn Kneeland

Isa Odighizuwa

Solomon Thomas

DeMarvion Overshown (Injury)

Kenneth Murray

Jack Sanborn

DaRon Bland

Trevon Diggs (Injury)

Kaiir Elam

Shavon Revel Jr. (Injury)

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

That’s not just a few starters—it’s the heart and soul of both sides of the ball.

Without your QB1, your star receivers, your starting offensive line, your Pro Bowl defenders, and your defensive captain, there’s no way to get a true picture of what this team will look like in September.

Schottenheimer’s “Vanilla” Game Plan Was No Accident

As head coach, Brian Schottenheimer approached this opener with one priority: don’t give anything away.

His play-calling was stripped to the basics—no creative motions, no deep route combinations, no blitz disguises.

Why? Two big reasons:

Opponent scouting protection – There’s no reason to put regular-season concepts on tape for future opponents to dissect. Player evaluation – Preseason is about finding out who can win one-on-one matchups and execute fundamentals without being hidden in complex schemes.

In short, Schottenheimer didn’t come to this game to win on the scoreboard—he came to win in preparation.

Preseason Wins Don’t Predict Regular Season Success

NFL history is full of examples where preseason performance meant nothing. Super Bowl contenders have gone 0-3 in August, and teams with perfect preseason records have missed the playoffs.

The Cowboys’ first preseason game was essentially a showcase for rookies, backups, and players fighting for roster spots—not the starters who will dictate the regular season outcome.

Cowboys Nations: Keep Calm and Wait for Week 1

The first preseason game is not a crystal ball for the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. With so many starters resting and Schottenheimer keeping the playbook under lock and key, this was never going to be a preview of what this roster is capable of.

Come Week 1, expect a much faster, sharper, and more explosive team.

Until then, take the preseason for what it is: a job interview for the players fighting for jobs, and a chance for the coaching staff to evaluate depth without risking the health of their stars.

Bottom line: The Cowboys didn’t show their cards—and that’s exactly why you shouldn’t be worried.