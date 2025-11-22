With seven weeks remaining in the NFL’s regular season, 19 of the 32 franchises are at .500 or better and have legitimate chances to make the playoffs.

In the AFC, 10 teams began play this week with non-losing records.

Only nine teams have winning records in the NFC and have realistic shots at making the postseason.

Mathematically, no team has been officially eliminated from the playoffs yet.

But the best either Tennessee or the New York Giants can finish now if they win out is 8-9. That record isn’t likely to land a wildcard spot.

A single win by the Colts or the Eagles over the next seven weeks eliminates both the Giants and Titans from winning their respective divisions.

There are currently five 8-loss teams in the NFL.

The Raiders, Jets, Browns, Saints, and Commanders would also need to win out. They would also need a lot of help.

The Cardinals, Falcons, Bengals, and Dolphins all have seven losses. A 10-7 finish would probably land a playoff spot.

But Cincinnati and Miami currently have three teams ahead of them that are also trying to chase down Jacksonville (6-4) who currently hold the seventh and final AFC spot.

Atlanta and Arizona are in ever worse position, with four teams between them and the 49ers, who currently hold the seventh spot in the NFC at 7-4.

It is safe to say that these 11 teams are probably not making the playoffs this year.

Still Clinging To Hope

That leaves two other teams with losing records clinging to slim odds of still making it and both are in the NFC.

The Cowboys (10th – 4-5-1) and Minnesota (11th – 4-6) both have less than a 15% chance of making the postseason.

Both would almost have to win out to do so. Unfortunately, they play each other next month.

The loser of that game is probably officially eliminated as soon as that contest ends.

The NFL Division Leaders

Right now, the NFC’s top four seeds are, in this order: Philadelphia (East), L.A. Rams (West), Chicago (North), Tampa Bay (South).

Chicago is probably the least likely to hold onto their current seeding. They’ve built their record beating weaker opposition.

In the AFC, the top four looks like this: Denver (West), New England (East), Indianapolis (South), Pittsburgh (North).

The Steelers are probably not going to be there at the end of the year. The now-healthy Baltimore Ravens are only a game back.

Pittsburgh actually is in jeopardy of tumbling all the way out of the playoffs, depending on how serious the injury to Aaron Rodgers turns out.

The Wildcard Scramble

With 13 teams out of the picture and eight teams holding division leads, that leaves 11 teams fighting it out for the six wildcard spots.

For now, Buffalo, L.A. Chargers, and Jacksonville are the three AFC wildcards. Houston, Kansas City, and the Ravens are only one game behind the Jaguars coming into Week 11.

In the NFC, Seattle, Green Bay, and the 49ers hold the three wildcard slots.

The Lions (6-4) and the Panthers (6-5) are right there with legitimate chances to gain at least a wildcard, and possibly a divisional title.

A lot can, and will change on a weekly basis. The one thing we can be certain of?

It’s going to be a wild seven weeks down the stretch.