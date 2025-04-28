This team has taken command of the NFC East in 2025

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, and the undrafted rookies are signing as free agents, it’s time to take stock of the NFC East.

While the weekly schedules won’t be released by the NFL until May 14th, we do know the home and away opponents for all four teams. This year will be a tough grind for the entire division.

In 2024, the NFC East was a combined 29-39.

Only Washington and Philadelphia ended the season above .500.

Expect three of the teams to have fewer wins in 2025 than they did in 2024, given the current rosters of their team and their opponents.

The only team that will have a better won-lost record in 2025 will be the Giants. Frankly, they were so bad last year they can only improve.

As was the case last year, these predictions are not set in stone until the day of the regular season opener. They will change as rosters change.

Also, recall last year the Cowboys were picked to go 8-9, and you all lost your minds.

Dallas finished 7-10, in case you’ve forgotten.

That being said, here is the current predicted 2025 finish for the NFC East. The predicted record is first, last year’s final record second, and then the team’s home and away opponents.

Followed by the explanation for each of the predictions.

Ready? Let’s get the show on the road with the predicted 2025 NFC East champions:

Washington Commanders

Prediction: 11-6

Last Year: (12-5)

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons

Washington was leading the NFC East at one point last year, with a rookie quarterback and a new coaching staff.

The Commanders faded down the stretch, losing some close games that ultimately cost them the division. But they did bump off the top-seeded Lions in the playoffs.

So far, Washington has done well at addressing the areas that ended up costing them in those close contests.

They have some tough road games on the slate, which will knock off one win from last year’s mark.

The good news for them is this: the Eagles have a harder road to navigate and will fall much more short of last year’s record.

Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: 9-8

Last Year: (14-3)

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Eagles’ road schedule will account for most of the five-win drop from last year’s Super Bowl run. Plus, Saquon Barkley will not replicate his revenge tour season of 2024.

The fact that teams tend to play up and above their usual levels whenever the defending champs hit the field will not help.

Toss in the complacency that usually plagues a Super Bowl team, not everyone can be the Chiefs, and the Eagles are looking at a 6th or 7th-seeded wildcard postseason. Especially if the Tush Push goes away.

Dallas Cowboys

Prediction: 5-12

Last Year: (7-10)

Home: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals

Away: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers

Yeah, yeah, I know. You’re not any happier about this prediction than you were with last year’s picks.

How did that turn out again?

I almost went with 4-13 because the Cowboys’ schedule is that hard. I see them winning just twice at home in 2025 with the Jets, Raiders, and Giants as the road wins.

As for the why?

We are nearly two months into the 2025 offseason. The Dallas Cowboys have not improved their offense in the slightest.

That is going to put the defense out on the field a lot and that unit will break down.

Unless the Cowboys pull off an amazing run of trades and free agent signings, we’re in for another long, disappointing year, my friends.

New York Giants

Prediction: 4-13

Last Year: (3-14)

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

Like Dallas, I haven’t seen the major improvement that lets Big Blue leapfrog the Cowboys into third place. Yet.

But if the Giants can steal a win against Dallas this year, they could be the 5-12 team with Dallas falling to 4-13 instead.

Again, there’s a lot of long, hot days ahead between now and opening kickoffs in September.

Which means a lot can, and probably will change before then.