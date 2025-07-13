2 Cowboys predicted as 2025 season award winners

Fantasy football analyst Matthew Kahan, co-host of the Leatherbrainz podcast, recently unveiled his early 2025 NFL award predictions, and two Dallas Cowboys made his prestigious list.

With training camps on the horizon, Kahan’s picks offer a glimpse at who he expects to shine brightest this season.

Notably, he’s projecting QB Dak Prescott to win Comeback Player of the Year and EDGE Micah Parsons to claim Defensive Player of the Year; two Cowboys stars poised for massive bounce-back and breakout campaigns.

Dak Prescott: Comeback Player of the Year

After an injury-riddled and inconsistent 2024 campaign, Dak Prescott enters 2025 with a clean bill of health and a lot to prove.

The Cowboys’ veteran signal-caller is in prime position to recapture his Pro Bowl form, loading up for a season that will remind fans and critics alike why Dak was once considered one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.

Under new HC Brian Schottenheimer and a retooled offensive line offering better protection for Prescott to throw to weapons like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and TE Jake Ferguson, he is set up for efficiency and production.

Dak’s strong leadership and internal motivation, fueled by constant media scrutiny, are driving forces behind what could be a 4,000+ yard, 30+ touchdown season.

The “comeback” label isn’t just about physical recovery. It’s about narrative redemption.

If Prescott can lead the Cowboys back to double-digit wins and a postseason berth, Kahan believes the award will be his to lose.

Micah Parsons: Defensive Player of the Year

On the other side of the ball, Micah Parsons enters 2025 as one of the most feared defenders in the NFL, and Kahan sees this as the year he finally gets recognized as the best.

After narrowly missing out on the award in previous seasons, Parsons is now more polished, more focused, and surrounded by more depth than ever before.

New DC Matt Eberflus plans to unleash Parsons more often as a standing rusher, allowing him to exploit mismatches and avoid being neutralized by double teams.

With a deep edge rotation that includes Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, and Dante Fowler Jr., Parsons won’t be forced to carry the pass rush alone, freeing him to wreak havoc from multiple angles and gaps.

Parsons has already shown he can change games with sacks, strip-fumbles, and pressure.

His versatility, athleticism, and relentless motor make him a nightmare for offenses, and if the Cowboys defense returns to top-five status, Parsons will be the face of that dominance.

Other Award Winners

MVP: QB Patrick Mahomes

Offensive Player of the Year: RB Bijan Robinson

Offensive Rookie of the Year: QB Cam Ward

Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Jahdae Barron

Coach of the Year: Ben Johnson

Lineman of the Year: Jordan Mailata