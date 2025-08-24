Cowboys’ Injuries Hurt Progress Ahead of 2025 Season

The run-up to the 2025 regular season is nearly complete, with only final roster cuts remaining. For the Dallas faithful, it’s a chance to reflect on the past month: what helped, and what hurt, the team’s progress?

On the hurt side, the Cowboys’ injuries have clearly been the biggest setback.

While they haven’t suffered any season-ending shockers to this point, Dallas did have key young players miss opportunities to grow due to nagging injuries.

For a team this young and unproven, that is really the most important part of the training camp/preseason time period. Now, those guys are going into the season underprepared, and in some cases, still recovering.

Let’s put a spotlight on some of these players and what their summer injuries will mean for their fall hopes.

Tyler Guyton: Lucky Break Long-Term, Bad News Short-Term

Everybody knows this one: Tyler Guyton’s knee injury, which Dallas really dodged a bullet with, was a huge hit for his much-needed offseason development.

The bone fracture he suffered in practice was initially expected to keep him out for six weeks. While that’s not the end of the world, and much better than the alternative ACL tear they thought he had, it wiped him out for the remainder of practices and preseason games.

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton’s ACL is intact following an MRI, according to @ToddArcher. Guyton has a bone fracture that will not require surgery. He’ll be out 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/72CzhgSjrJ — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) July 29, 2025

Guyton, the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2024, had a rocky rookie season and remains the most questionable starter on the line.

He trained hard leading up to camp, but it shouldn’t shock anybody if this knee injury hurts his progress and puts him off to a slow start in the regular season.

Jaydon Blue: Behind The Veterans As Season Starts

One of two Cowboys fifth-rounders from this past draft, former Longhorn Jaydon Blue, brought a ton of hype with him to camp.

His game-breaking speed, acceleration, and sky-high potential had Dallas and their fanbase bought in. With a full camp and preseason, he easily could have beaten Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders for the starting job.

When he hurt his ankle on August 7th, the realistic hopes of that happening went away. Williams is now the strong favorite to lead the backfield in Week 1.

Blue made his preseason debut against Atlanta the other night, and once again flashed the kind of juice Dallas needs. He did suffer a low-ankle sprain later in the game, but the team is “hopeful” he’ll return for the start of the season.

Jonathan Mingo: Last Ditch Effort Delayed By Knee Injury

As far as Cowboys’ injuries go, Jontahn Mingo was one of the absolute last guys who could absorb one.

The former Ole Miss Rebel and Carolina Panther has disappointed since he entered the league as a second-round pick. Dallas was supposed to be his career revival, but after a lackluster half of 2024 and a PCL injury in early August, that hope isn’t turning into reality.

Sources: #Cowboys WR Jonathan Mingo is dealing with a PCL injury he suffered last week that’s expected to sideline him to start the regular season.



The belief is he’ll be out for at least a month. pic.twitter.com/90lx8WpYDa — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2025

Mingo was already scrapping for a seat at the wide receiver table, and a 4-6-week recovery time hurt his chances severely.

It isn’t over until it’s over, but Mingo needs a whole lot of work and some luck to ever become a contributing Cowboy.

Caelen Carson: Huge Opportunity Lost In The Secondary

When the Cowboys drafted Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson in 2024, I lost my mind. On my board, and many others, he was an absolute steal in the fifth round.

Scrappy play, size and strength, untapped potential through the roof.

What Dallas has gotten has been a very different story, and a hyperextended knee injury put another major obstacle in his way. Missing the entire preseason and a ton of practice in camp could kill his Cowboys career in year two.

I still have hope for a turnaround; Carson really was a dog in college, it’s just been a mixture of underperforming and injuries that have kept him from reaching his potential.