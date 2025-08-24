Cowboys need to hit bye week after a win over Arizona

The Cowboys will get two breaks as November begins. The first two games of the month should be easily winnable games.

They play Arizona at home on the first Monday of the month.

Then Dallas has a bye week the next week.

When they return to action in Week 11, they have a second straight Monday night game on their schedule. This time in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

If, as predicted, the Cowboys are 3-5 coming into November, they must win both to get back to 5-5 and have any chance of making the playoffs.

First things first, a Nov. 3rd Monday night game against the Cardinals.

Who: Arizona Cardinals

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

When: Nov. 3rd, 7:15 p.m. (CST)

How (to watch): ABC/ESPN

Both Arizona and Las Vegas have as many question marks hanging over their heads as the Cowboys do coming into the beginning of the 2025 season.

By Week 9, those questions will be answered. For better or worse.

All-Time Marks

Dallas is 56-35-1 all-time against the Cardinals. The teams used to meet twice a year back when they shared the NFC East with the Commanders, Eagles, and Giants.

Most of those games happened when the Cardinals called St. Louis home.

The Cowboys are 32-13 against Arizona when the teams meet in Texas, as they will in this game. Recent history, however, is leaning toward the Cardinals.

Arizona has won the last three games between the teams, and seven of the last eight overall, as well as the last three played in Dallas.

The last time the Cowboys held serve at home against Arizona was a 34-13 win in 2005. When Dallas called Texas Stadium home.

The Cardinals are 3-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys are 30-32 all-time in Week 9 contests, with one missed game in the 1982 strike and two bye weeks, and have lost the last four Week 9 games.

Dallas has lost the last three Week 9 games played at home. The last Week 9 win at home was all the way back in 2017 against Kansas City.

The last Week 9 win overall was against the Giants in New York in 2019.

When playing Arizona in the ninth week of the season, Dallas is just 2-5 against the Cardinals.

The Prediction

This game will come down to how good the Cowboys’ defense is this season. Offensively, Dallas should be able to put some points up on the board against the Cardinals.

If the defense can contain Kyler Murray and Arizona’s offensive attack, they should be able to snap those losing streaks mentioned above.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 24 (Predicted record so far: 4-5)