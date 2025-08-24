Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » Cowboys need to hit bye week after a win over Arizona

by Aug 24, 2025

The Cowboys will get two breaks as November begins. The first two games of the month should be easily winnable games.

They play Arizona at home on the first Monday of the month.

Then Dallas has a bye week the next week.

When they return to action in Week 11, they have a second straight Monday night game on their schedule. This time in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

If, as predicted, the Cowboys are 3-5 coming into November, they must win both to get back to 5-5 and have any chance of making the playoffs.

First things first, a Nov. 3rd Monday night game against the Cardinals.

  • Who: Arizona Cardinals
  • Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
  • When: Nov. 3rd, 7:15 p.m. (CST)
  • How (to watch): ABC/ESPN

Both Arizona and Las Vegas have as many question marks hanging over their heads as the Cowboys do coming into the beginning of the 2025 season.

By Week 9, those questions will be answered. For better or worse.

All-Time Marks

Dallas is 56-35-1 all-time against the Cardinals. The teams used to meet twice a year back when they shared the NFC East with the Commanders, Eagles, and Giants.

Most of those games happened when the Cardinals called St. Louis home.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach (12) runs run in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, 1977. Cowboys Jim Cooper (61) runs along with Staubach; Cardinals Charlie Davis (76) and Ron Yankowski (78) give chase. (AP Photo)

The Cowboys are 32-13 against Arizona when the teams meet in Texas, as they will in this game. Recent history, however, is leaning toward the Cardinals.

Arizona has won the last three games between the teams, and seven of the last eight overall, as well as the last three played in Dallas.

The last time the Cowboys held serve at home against Arizona was a 34-13 win in 2005. When Dallas called Texas Stadium home.

The Cardinals are 3-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys are 30-32 all-time in Week 9 contests, with one missed game in the 1982 strike and two bye weeks, and have lost the last four Week 9 games.

Dallas has lost the last three Week 9 games played at home. The last Week 9 win at home was all the way back in 2017 against Kansas City.

The last Week 9 win overall was against the Giants in New York in 2019.

When playing Arizona in the ninth week of the season, Dallas is just 2-5 against the Cardinals.

The Prediction

This game will come down to how good the Cowboys’ defense is this season. Offensively, Dallas should be able to put some points up on the board against the Cardinals.

1

If the defense can contain Kyler Murray and Arizona’s offensive attack, they should be able to snap those losing streaks mentioned above.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 24 (Predicted record so far: 4-5)

Topics

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

