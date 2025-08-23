The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Rebuild is Complete

The dominant 2010s Dallas Cowboys offensive line is fully in the past; Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and Travis Frederick are all gone. We’ve seen the front office prepare and react to the end of that era, and it has paid off.

Dallas’s offensive line rebuild is already complete.

This preseason has featured the depth and player development efforts put into the offensive line, as late-round flyers have surprised and first-round picks have flexed their muscle with the starting unit.

Going forward, the Cowboys’ team-building focus needs to shift elsewhere. The core of the offensive line has been built; now, it’s time to let them grow, develop, and shine.

The Top Dogs: Guyton, Smith, Beebe, Booker

Aside from 28-year-old Terence Steele, the starting Cowboys offensive line is all 24 and under. That is incredibly young for a position group that commonly features long-term veterans.

The All-Pro on the left side, Tyler Smith, has cemented himself as one of the best guards in the entire league. The next step for the Tulsa alum is getting paid what he deserves, if Jerry Jones comes around on the whole extension thing.

Tyler Guyton, while injured, made tremendous strides this offseason as he grinded to put work ethic questions to bed. His draft class partner, Cooper Beebe, is arguably the most solid member of the line outside of Smith.

Last but not least, Tyler Booker. Dallas’s first-round pick in April, the former All-SEC guard has been as advertised in limited preseason snaps.

This starting group is young and full of potential. It’s a great time to be a fan of the trenches.

The Surprise Guys: Cornelius, Thomas, Richards

While the first-round selections get the majority of the attention, the Cowboys have also made it a point to draft offensive linemen in the back ends of drafts.

In the fifth round of the 2023 draft, they brought in North Carolina guard/tackle Asim Richards. If you’ve been paying attention, you know how good he has looked as a tackle. Richards has suddenly become the top swing tackle in Dallas, even if he prefers the guard spot.

As a tackle, Asim Richards didn't allow a single pressure across 24 pass-blocking snaps.



As a guard, he allowed 2 pressures and was beaten two other times across 44 pass-blocking snaps.



Idk about y'all, but he seems like a tackle to me! #Cowboys — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 23, 2025

This past draft, they brought in native New Yorker and Oregon tackle, Ajani Cornelius. He’s been solid as a rock at right tackle in the preseason, and he may have earned a 53-man roster spot.

Lastly, we have Nate Thomas, the 2024 seventh-rounder from Louisiana. He’s gotten nothing but praise from the front office.

All in all, this unit now has everything it needs. High-end talent, long-term depth, and most importantly, youth.