2025 Salary Cap Increase a Positive for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could use an increase in the salary cap next season, as the NFL and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) are working on a deal.

The increased cap space will affect every team in the NFL, but Dallas Cowboys fans are quick to point out the team’s current lack of cap room.

Salary cap space is crucial for the Cowboys as one superstar will seek a new contract. Several holes on the roster will also need to be filled, not to mention signing the future draft class.

One of the questions regarding the future cap increase is how much it will increase and whether it will be enough to accomplish what the Cowboys need to compete.

Teams Budgeting for Cap Space Increase

The NFL has not officially projected increased cap space for teams, but teams are budgeting for a salary cap of $265 million to $275 million.

Budgeting for this cap room would see each team receive an extra 10 to 20 million dollars from the current $255.4 million operating budget.

If everyone remembers, the salary cap jumped $30.6 million from 2023 to 2024 due to increased revenue from the spike in viewership caused by COVID-19.

The winter NFL meetings are set to kick off on Monday, December 9th, in Irving, Texas. This is usually when the NFL makes a statement on the projected salary cap increase.

However, after last week’s meeting, the NFLPA has agreed not to share the projections.

That means front offices and fans alike will have to wait until closer to the NFL Scouting Combine next year to get an official number.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be hosted in Indianapolis again this year. It usually starts at the end of February and ends at the beginning of March.

The start of free agency is March 12th. Once a number is set, the salary cap space will probably leak, creating a short window before the start.

Micah Parsons Needs a Raise

The added salary cap space will be useful as the Dallas Cowboys will look to sign their superstar defensive Swiss army knife.

Micah Parson is currently on his rookie deal, a four-year contract worth $17,079,793, but the Cowboys exercised his fifth-year option to keep him on the team through 2025.

His current annual salary comes in at $4,269,948. Where does this rank among defensive ends around the league?

This contract currently ranks around 79th in the league. So, Micah Parsons will soon receive a significant salary increase that will put him in the top five at the position.

The starting spot for the Micah Parsons contract will be a low-ball offer from the front office. It will probably be around the Maxx Crosby contract, which is a four-year $94,000,000 contract with an annual salary of $23.5 million.

If Parsons were to accept an offer in this range, which he would not, it would account for about 11% of the Dallas Cowboys salary.

Needless to say, the extra cap space will be essential in getting Micah Parsons on the field next season.

The Extra Cap Space Will Help Fill Team Needs

Micah Parsons will not be the only player signed next offseason. The Dallas Cowboys have several needs that will be filled.

The extra 10 to 20 million dollars will be needed to sign draft picks and other free agents. Several restructures can be seen coming in the future because 10 to 20 million will only put a dent in team needs.

Once the NFL season approaches its end, fans will start seeing which players could become available. These players will not come cheap, but Dallas Cowboys fans don’t have to worry about the team being a big spender.

That said, with the team’s number of holes and Micah Parsons’ contract, it will be tight under the salary cap.

The plus side is that the Dallas Cowboys front office is probably the best in the league at penny-pinching. This will be needed this offseason, and the front office will have to work its magic.

Jerry Jones and company have to be champing at the bit to see the projected salary cap so they can start working on salary projections. The delay in releasing the cap projection has created some anxiety.

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be a playoff contender next year—they are every year, right? The team will find a way to get the players, and it always does, but the players may not be who the fans want.

The salary cap increase will majorly affect the team’s future. Let’s hope it’s a big jump.