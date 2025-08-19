Jonathan Mingo’s knee injury could shake up the final 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys’ preseason took a hit last Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens when WR Jonathan Mingo went down with a sprained PCL.

The 3rd-year wide receiver acquired from Carolina for a 4th round pick, who had steadily emerged as a reliable target throughout training camp, is now expected to miss four to six weeks.

That timeline puts his availability for Week 1 in serious doubt, especially with the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline looming on August 26.

The Cowboys now face a critical decision: keep Mingo on the active roster while he recovers, or place him on Injured Reserve with the designation to return, which would be Week 4 at the earliest.

Either path comes with ripple effects for the team’s depth chart and roster construction.

Clear Path to WR3 Blocked

Before the injury, Mingo had positioned himself as the frontrunner to secure the WR3 role behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

His combination of size, physicality, and smooth route running made him a camp standout, and the Cowboys had been scripting packages that leaned into his skill set.

Now, with his immediate future uncertain, the competition for that role has reopened.

The injury effectively creates a new opening in the receiver room.

Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Cropper, Jalen Brooks, and rookie Traeshon Holden all suddenly have a more realistic shot at cracking the 53-man roster.

Each brings something different to the table: Flournoy’s consistency, Cropper’s shiftiness, Brooks’ familiarity with the offense, and Holden’s raw upside that has impressed coaches during camp.

If Mingo is stashed on IR, the Cowboys could opt to reward one of these receivers with a final roster spot.

If not, they may risk losing a young developmental talent to waivers.

Either way, the balance of the receiver group, and possibly the offense as a whole, now hinges on Mingo’s recovery timeline.

Could Other Positions Benefit?

The Cowboys also have to weigh whether they want to roll with fewer receivers on the opening roster if Mingo heads to IR.

Given the strength of their top two options in Lamb and Pickens, the coaching staff might decide that going light at wideout early in the season is manageable.

If that’s the case, another position group could stand to gain.

Three spots immediately come to mind: offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback. Depth has been tested in all three areas throughout camp, and the Cowboys might welcome the chance to keep one more fringe player on hand.

Rookie OL Ajani Cornelius has flashed potential as a swing tackle and could stick if given the opportunity.

DE James Houston has shown burst off the edge, making him a possible rotational piece for Matt Eberflus’ defense.

CB Kemon Hall, meanwhile, has been steady in coverage and could provide special teams value.

Adding extra insurance in one of those areas might outweigh the value of carrying an additional wideout who is unlikely to see the field in Week 1.

Tough Decisions

The Cowboys’ decision on Mingo could be one of the most consequential roster calls they face this preseason.

He was a lock for WR3 before the setback, but now Dallas must determine whether to protect their investment with patience or adjust the roster to meet immediate needs.

With the deadline less than two weeks away, the front office’s choice will shape not only the receiver group but potentially the construction of the entire roster.