Cowboys, Bengals MNF will have unique twist tonight

It is game day for the Dallas Cowboys, who look to try and extend their two game winning streak and improve to 6-and-7 in attempt to give some hope to any fans who actually think this team will make the playoffs.

If you want to get a good laugh and have some fun tonight as this game happens, tune into ESPN+ as this game will be shown as characters of The Simpsons.

Yes, I said “The Simpsons.”

Take a look at the video below, and you will see a quick preview of what it may look like.

For Those Wondering

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1866123748991975622

This simulcast has been in the making for nearly a year. Planning began in early 2024, but it wasn’t until around September – just a few months before the game was set to take place – that crews found out they’d be merging the Springfield characters with Bengals and Cowboys players.

The NFL started this about a year ago, when the league teamed up with Disney who owns ESPN, to showcase the first of its kind.

“Toy Story Funday Football” telecast was the first alternative broadcast featuring the London matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons.

Viewers, who watched on Disney+, saw the game unfold in Andy’s bedroom with all his iconic toys, including Buzz Lightyear and Cowboy Woody.

Yes, I understand it sounds a bit weird, but I can promise some folks that have ESPN and or Disney plus will turn this game on to make fun of the Dallas Cowboys. You know it will happen.

As I did my research, according to ESPN, Bart Simpson sides with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, while Homer aligns with Cooper Rush and the Cowboys.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1866150527911788736

Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith will voice several of their characters in prerecorded bits and skits. Fans can also look forward to the timeless theme song and more jingles from the show.

How they keep up with the live plays, you and I have the same answer, no idea, but it will be funny to watch a few drives when the Bengals are up three scores in the second half against the Cowboys.

Let’s Talk Ball

Although that will be fun for most, this game tonight is one that Cooper Rush and the offense are probably going to need to score 30 plus points to win.

Jow Burrow and that Cinci offense, if not for the defense, would probably be leading the way in MVP voting. They also would not be four games under .500 at the moment.

https://twitter.com/toddarcher/status/1865497418994733531

Still, if Trevon Diggs, who is questionable tonight, does not play, DaRon Bland and the rest of the secondary will have their hands full with Chase and Tee Higgins.

Currently, this team is slated to have about the 13th, 14th or 15th pick, and the way the schedule looks, they could stay there or get a better one.

It is hard as a Cowboys fan to make up your mind. Of course, I want them to compete, but we know that even if they had a slimmer of hope, they would get beat by 30 in the playoffs.

Did anyone see what the Rams did yesterday to the Bills? You can’t look at me with a straight face and think this team would be able to play a game in the same class as those guys. & They are on the outside looking in!

Tonight’s broadcast should be a treat if you tune in, it will be fun to see how they do it play by play. The Bengals with that offense will pull away late and win big, so I will tune in.