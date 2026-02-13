2026 Cowboys Defensive Consistency Relies On Fixing the Secondary

I believe nothing undermines a defense faster than a secondary that cannot be trusted.

Dallas struggled in all facets when it came to the secondary play. Issues in communication, missed assignments, tackling, and giving up explosive plays are just a few to be named.

Seattle avoided that by prioritizing discipline on the back end.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker should be able to choose the secondary help he wants to bring in through free agency.

If so, we will see veteran players with familiarity with his defensive concepts be brought in to help teach his schemes.

The cornerbacks and safeties listed would be immediate upgrades who can help the current players get familiar with the concepts of the new scheme.

Cornerbacks Who reduce Risk

Seattle’s corners may not be the best in the NFL, but they understood their job. They stayed in place and forced contested throws.

The Cowboys need that type of consistency, not starpower.

Jaylen Watson plays with patience and understands leverage. He doesn’t panic when targeted repeatedly or when the play is extended.

Jamel Dean brings experience and length. He limits touchdowns and stays connected in zone coverage.

We watched as the cornerbacks constantly got burned last season. Trevon Diggs gave up, DaRon Bland didn’t look healthy, and we thrust a rookie coming off of a major injury into heavy playing time.

Now that Diggs is gone, Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. have a few more months to get completely healthy. Adding another cornerback with skills handpicked by the new defensive coordinator could turn this secondary around.

Safeties Who Hold Everything Together

After watching Seattle’s safeties, they communicated, tackled, and erased mistakes.

Reed Blankenship fits that role naturally, and he has a good connection with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Blankenship is decisive, physical, and assignment-sound.

Kamrun Curl offers versatility without confusion. Curl can rate, support the run, and maintain coverage discipline.

These are traits fans want to see in safeties in Dallas. The current group does not offer all of this, and it hurts the backend of the defense.

Why the Secondary Comes First

We have seen it in the past with Dan Quinn’s defense in Dallas. If the secondary holds up, the pass rush will get home. The Cowboys need to get back to this trend in 2026.

Seattle didn’t dominate passing stats, but they dominated situational football.

Fixing the secondary allows the entire defense to breathe.