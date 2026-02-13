2 Cowboys Assistants Could Become Head Coach Candidates in 2026

We just got past the head coach carousel for this offseason, but it is never too early to start looking ahead at who could headline the next group of candidates in the NFL.

For the Dallas Cowboys, they especially might want to start considering this, since Brian Schottenheimer’s staff seems poised to be poached if the 2026 season is an improvement for America’s Team.

“Schotty” has built an impressive group of coaches as he heads into his second year; on offense, these guys are all returnees, but the defensive side is new.

If the offense continues to excel, and the new defensive staff turns that side of the ball around, Dallas could lose assistants from both units next offseason.

Klayton Adams: Offensive Coordinator, Run-Game Guru On The Rise

Background: 43 Years Old, Colts Asst. O-Line & Tight Ends Coach (2019-2022), Cardinals O-Line Coach (2023-2024), Cowboys Offensive Coordinator (2025-Present).

Klayton Adams, a Boise State alum and long-time offensive line, tight ends, and running game specialist, garnered a ton of attention after just one year in Dallas as the offensive coordinator, and he wasn’t even calling plays.

The Sacramento native came in, and Dallas’s run game success skyrocketed, while Arizona’s plummeted; his impact on the offense was huge.

Adams’ career-long focus on the trenches could make him a top head coaching candidate if he notches another successful season with the Cowboys under his belt. Not to mention, he’s young, and his leadership seems impressive.

The Eagles requested to interview Cowboys OC Klayton Adams for their offensive coordinator job but Dallas blocked the request, per league sources. Dallas finished second in total offense and values Adams. pic.twitter.com/hfbfYKfva3 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 25, 2026

Dallas was able to block Philadelphia from interviewing him for their OC opening in January, but they won’t be able to prevent the same from happening a year from now if teams with head coach openings come calling.

Christian Parker: Young Defensive Mind Has Huge Opportunity Next Season

Background: 34 Years Old, Broncos DB Coach (2021-2023), Eagles Pass Game Coordinator & DB Coach (2024-2025), Cowboys Defensive Coordinator (2026-Present).

Of course, this is a bit of a projection more than anything, but regardless, Christian Parker has a huge opportunity next season to put himself on the map of teams around the league.

The 34-year-old secondary specialist has risen through the ranks quickly, and last month, he took that to another level, landing the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job.

Since then, he’s built an impressive staff, and we’ve heard nothing but positive things from around the league about his character, skill, and acumen.

If Parker turns around a historically bad unit in just one season, you should not be shocked at all to see his name come up as a potential head coach in 2027.