Christian Parker’s time as the Cowboys defensive coordinator is just about done, which means Dallas will have a new DC in 2027. They just took his play-calling duties away, handing them instead to coaching veteran Mike Pettiene, and he even admitted he considered leaving the team effective immediately.

The focus here will be on the candidates that Dallas could hire going forward into 2027, but that depends on who is leading the team as head coach next year as well.

As such, I’ll give you three candidates: one if Brian Schottenheimer is retained as head coach after this season; one if he is fired; and one as a pure wildcard who could be considered no matter what happens to Schotty post-2026.

Let’s get into it.

If Schottenheimer Stays: Mike Pettine as Full-Time Defensive Coordinator

(Current Senior Defensive Assistant and Defensive Play Caller for Dallas Cowboys)

I fear the first name here is obvious, even if a bit disappointing. If Schottenheimer stays, I find it highly unlikely that they will look outside the building for the next defensive coordinator, purely in the hope of having some continuity going forward.

No matter what, the organization will be hiring its sixth defensive coordinator in seven years this offseason, assuming that they will fire Parker.

That list looks like this: Mike Nolan in 2020, Dan Quinn from 2021 to 2023, Mike Zimmer in 2024, Matt Eberflus in 2025, Christian Parker in 2026, and some newcomer in 2027. Yes, the roster on D looks much different than last year, but there are still players who have played under multiple defensive systems in just a few years in Dallas.

The single best way the Cowboys can mitigate that is by keeping Schottenheimer and promoting Pettine in 2027.

He’d bring continuity, experience, connections to Schottenheimer, the staff (coached with Cowboys DL Coach Marcus Dixon in Minnesota), and the roster (coached Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary in GB). It is far from inspiring, but I’m willing to bet the house that this is the move if Schotty keeps his job going forward.

If Schottenheimer is Fired: Poach Lesie Frazier from Seattle

(Current Assistant HC for Seahawks, long-time Defensive Coordinator in NFL)

If Dallas fires Schottenheimer, I think they’ll look for an experienced defensive coordinator to pair with the next head coach, especially if he’s a first-timer. That’s where Leslie Frazier comes in, and there’s already a Dallas connection that makes him more than just a random name.

The Cowboys interviewed Frazier for their head coaching job in January 2025.

The bigger connection, though, is Aden Durde, Seattle’s DC and the Cowboys’ defensive line coach from 2021 to 2023. If Jerry gives Durde his first head coaching job, I could absolutely see him bringing Frazier along.

Frazier coordinated Buffalo’s defense from 2017 to 2022, and in 2021, the Bills ranked first in the NFL in yards and points allowed. He’s also been a head coach before with Minnesota, which is something a first-time HC could benefit from; Durde, specifically, has worked alongside him in Seattle since 2024.

The biggest issue is getting him out of Seattle.

The Seahawks just won the Super Bowl, and Frazier has an important role under Mike Macdonald, so I’m not sure he’d jump at the chance to come to Dallas. Still, if Dallas starts over, I think he’s someone Jerry could consider.

The Wildcard Candidate: Al Harris Returns to Dallas from Chicago

(Current Bears DB Coach and Defensive Passing Game Coordinator)

I know the obvious reaction here: why would Dallas bring back a defensive backs coach when its most recent attempt at promoting a DBs guy, Christian Parker, has gone so poorly? But with Al Harris, I think there’s an argument to be made, even if Jerry didn’t give him the job last offseason.

Harris coached Dallas’s secondary from 2020 to 2024, becoming assistant head coach in his final season.

Over his last four years, the Cowboys recorded 72 interceptions, the most in the NFL over that span. We all remember how good Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland were under him.

Then he goes to Chicago, and guess what happens? The Bears led the league with 23 interceptions and 33 takeaways in 2025, and former Cowboy Nahshon Wright had five picks himself.

Harris also interviewed for DC jobs with Green Bay and Washington this past offseason.

The obvious concern is that he’s never called a defense, and Dallas just watched how bad things can go when someone learns that on the job, but Harris knows Schottenheimer, he’s familiar with the organization, and he could be attractive to a new head coach, too.