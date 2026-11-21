As we gear up for the Dallas Cowboys’ next two home games, they will now play with a new guy calling the defense in Mike Pettine.

He will look to attack a Titans team that has looked better on offense over the last few weeks, but has only been able to muster one win this year. The Cowboys need to beat them and the Eagles on Thanksgiving to get back to .500.

Not only will they get to .500, but it will buy them these two weeks and the bye week to get all their starters back and ready to go before they face the Seahawks, Rams and Jags three weeks in a row.

Nonetheless, let’s get into the injury report for both sides and what both teams are dealing with as we head into week 11 of football.

COWBOYS

Out: CB DaRon Bland (ankle), G Tyler Booker (ankle), TE Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle), S P.J. Locke III (concussion), WR Jonathan Mingo (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: LB Jaishawn Barham (hip/groin), CB Devin Moore, TE Luke Schoonmaker (illness), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

Titans

Out: G Fernando Carmona Jr. (ankle)*

Doubtful: None

Questionable: RB Tyjae Spears (knee), WR Carnell Tate (shoulder), LB Anthony Hill Jr. (neck), S Tony Adams (concussion), CB Micah Robinson (hip)

As you can see above, the Cowboys are going to be without five starters, three on offense and two on defense, including starting guard Tyler Booker, who is a bigger loss than any of the others, I think.

It is probably a good thing that DaRon Bland is not playing. He has been so bad this season, that was once again a horrible contract that they gave him. He has been nothing short of bad since signing that extension.

They will need the offensive line to play well even against a 1-win team like the Titans. I think the Cowboys will be able to manage this game, but it will not be pretty as it never is, but they have a quick turnaround and play on Thanksgiving.

Jalen Thompson is looking like he might get some action for the first time since he hurt his hamstring in week three, so that would be helpful in the secondary.

Still, I fully expect Cam Ward to look like the greatest quarterback in the league this week against the Cowboys, and even as bad as he has been, I expect them to look like a real football team against the Cowboys defense, the worst in football.

Over the next two weeks, the Cowboys are going to be heavy favorites, and they should win both of these games and when/if they do, they will be 6-6, but they will again be humbled with the Seahawks, Rams and Jags to follow, but still, these next two weeks are going to be fools gold for the Cowboys.

Earlier this week, I picked the Cowboys to win 33-24. I am still sticking with that, although I am not sure a Cowboys’ defense can hold a team under 25 points anymore, it just does not seem possible.

These next two weeks are must wins to get back to .500. The only issue is, Jerry Jones will start thinking, after beating two bottom of the barrel teams, that they are back in business only to get boat raced the following three weeks.

It also would not be the worst thing in the world if Dallas found a way to lose this game so that they can keep the pressure on Brian Schottneheimer, but we will see how things go this week with all the drama that has happened this week.