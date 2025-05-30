4 Reasons Dak Prescott Is Better Than You Think in the Playoffs

Dak Prescott, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, has been one of the most polarizing players in the NFL when it comes to playoff performance.

While he’s consistently productive in the regular season, the question remains: Is Dak Prescott bad in the playoffs? Or is he being held back by a lackluster supporting cast, including his defense, offensive line, and coaching staff?

In this article, you will be provided a full, game-by-game breakdown of Prescott’s playoff career—evaluating both his individual performance and the team around him—to settle the debate once and for all.

Dak Prescott Playoff Stats (Through 2023)

Games : 7

: 7 Record : 2-5

: 2-5 Completion % : 64.5%

: 64.5% Passing Yards/Game : 392.4

: 392.4 Touchdowns : 14

: 14 Interceptions : 7

: 7 Passer Rating: 91.8

While these numbers aren’t disastrous, they don’t reflect elite playoff quarterbacking either.

Dak Prescott has had a few brilliant moments but also some critical errors that have cost the Cowboys dearly.

Now let’s dig into each game.

Full Game-by-Game Breakdown of Dak Prescott’s Playoff Career

2016 NFC Divisional Round vs Green Bay Packers

Final Score : Packers 34, Cowboys 31

: Packers 34, Cowboys 31 Dak’s Stats: 302 yards, 3TDs, 1 INT, 103.2 Rating

Analysis:

Dak Prescott, a rookie, was phenomenal.

He led a comeback from an 18-point deficit and tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys’ defense, however, allowed Aaron Rodgers to complete a miracle 3rd &20 pass to set up the game-winning field goal.

Verdict: Dak was great. The defense lost the game.

2018 NFC Wild Card vs Seattle Seahawks

Final Score : Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22

: Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22 Dak’s Stats: 226 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, one rushing TD, 83.6 Rating

Analysis:

Prescott came up clutch with a critical 3rd & 14 scramble late in the game. Despite an early red zone interception, he managed the game well.

The defense and run game (137 yards from Ezekiel Elliott) played strong complementary roles.

Verdict: A solid performance. Team win.

2018 NFC Divisional Round vs Los Angeles Rams

Final Score : Rams 30, Cowboys 22

: Rams 30, Cowboys 22 Dak’s Stats: 266 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 99.2 Rating

Analysis:

Prescott played efficiently and kept the Cowboys within striking distance.

However, the defense was overwhelmed, giving up 273 rushing yards, allowing the Rams to dominate time of possession.

Verdict: Dak played well. Defense failed.

2021 NFC Wild Card vs San Francisco 49ers

Final Score : 49ers 23, Cowboys 17

: 49ers 23, Cowboys 17 Dak’s Stats: 254 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, one rushing TD, 69.3 Rating

Analysis:

Prescott was inaccurate and made questionable decisions.

The game ended with the infamous quarterback draw. He slid in bounds with no timeouts left, ending the game.

The offensive line committed 14 penalties, stalling drives and killing momentum.

Verdict: Sloppy game for both Dak and momentum.

2022 NFC Wild Card vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final Score : Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14

: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14 Dak’s Stats: 305 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, 1 rushing TD, 143.3

Analysis:

This was Dak Prescott’s best playoff game. He was flawless, throwing four touchdowns and running for another.

The Cowboys’ defense also held Tom Brady in check all night.

Verdict: Elite performance. Total team win.

2022 NFC Divisional Round vs San Francisco 49ers

Final Score : 49ers 19, Cowboys 12

: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12 Dak’s Stats: 206 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 63.6 Rating

Analysis:

Prescott made critical mistakes, including a red zone interception.

The offense sputtered after Tony Pollard’s injury, and the offensive line struggled against San Francisco’s pressure.

The Cowboys’ defense played well enough to win.

Verdict: Dak underperformed. The defense did its job.

2023 NFC Wild Card vs Green Bay Packers

Final Score : Packers 48, Cowboys 32

: Packers 48, Cowboys 32 Dak’s Stats: 403 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 89.8 Rating

Analysis:

The stats look good, but this was a classic case of garbage time production.

The Cowboys trailed 27-o by the second quarter after Dak threw a pick-six and another bad interception.

The defense collapsed, allowing Jordan Love to post a perfect passer rating of 157.2.

Verdict: Dak was poor early. The defense was worse.

Is it All On Dak Prescott?

When Dak Was Good:

2016 vs Packers : Nearly outdueled Aaron Rodgers as a rookie.

: Nearly outdueled Aaron Rodgers as a rookie. 2018 vs. Rams/Seahawks : Played efficiently and avoided mistakes.

: Played efficiently and avoided mistakes. 2022 vs Buccaneers: Dominated Tom Brady in a statement win.

When Dak was the Problem:

2021 vs 49ers : Poor accuracy, strange decision-making.

: Poor accuracy, strange decision-making. 2022 vs 49ers : Critical interceptions.

: Critical interceptions. 2023 vs Packers: Turnovers buried the Cowboys early.

When the Team Was the Problem:

2016, 2018, 2023 : Defense collapsed in critical moments.

: Defense collapsed in critical moments. 2021 : 14 penalties from the offensive line.

: 14 penalties from the offensive line. 2022 Divisional: No run game after Pollard’s injury; shaky offensive line.

Final Verdict: Is Dak Prescott Bad in the Playoffs?

No, Dak Prescott is not bad in the playoffs, but he hasn’t been consistently great either.

He’s had moments of brilliance, but also costly mistakes. Meanwhile, the Cowboys as a team have often failed to rise in the postseason:

The defense has let him down in several games.

Coaching and clock management have cost him valuable chances.

The run game and offensive line performance have been unreliable in key moments.

Dak Prescott’s playoff career has been mixed. While he shares responsibility for the Cowboys’ postseason failures, he is far from the sole reason they’ve struggled to reach the NFC Championship Game.