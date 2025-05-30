It’s difficult to make the claim this far ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but the Dallas Cowboys Week 12 game might be the biggest one on the schedule.

They will be hosting the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Tush Pushers™ and their signature, non-American football rugby play will be looking to become the first NFC East team to repeat as division champions in over two decades.

The Cowboys will be looking to win the division and make the playoffs. However, even if both teams were 1-10 coming into this game, they’d both still be fired up to play it.

For Dallas though, this could be the game that propels them toward their goal, or pretty much puts an end to any hope for the season.

This game is the first of six straight against playoff teams from 2024. All six had 11 wins or more last year.

The Cowboys only had seven.

One team will come into this game looking to sweep the season series.

The Tush Pushers™ swept both games last year. Both games were played after Dak Prescott was lost for the season with a leg injury.

The Cowboys last swept the season series in 2021 with two blowout wins by a combined 92-47 score.

No matter the teams’ records, Dallas’ season will almost certainly be determined by this game’s outcome.

A Bitter Rivalry

The Tush Pushers™ will either have a three-game win streak coming in, if they win the season opener in Philadelphia, or the Cowboys will be looking for the season sweep instead.

Dallas holds a 74-58 all-time record over the Tush Pushers™. They are 43-25 against Philadelphia at home.

Last year’s win snapped a six-game home winning streak for Dallas.

As if the rivalry isn’t spicy enough, the Cowboys remain America’s Team.

The Tush Pushers™ represent Philadelphia, the city that boos Santa Claus. Hey, I just report the facts here, Tush Pushers™ fans, don’t at me.

By The Numbers

Sometimes Week 12 is the Thanksgiving Day game. This year this isn’t the case.

But Dallas’ success on Turkey Day is part of the reason why they are 42-23 all-time in Week 12.

That record includes a 32-9 mark when playing at home.

This year will be the fourth straight year the Cowboys will face an NFC East opponent in the 12th week of the schedule.

They have won the last three games, two against the Commanders and one against the Giants. Dallas will come into this game with a 3-1 record in Week 12 contests against the Tush Pushers™.