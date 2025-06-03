90% of Cowboys Fans Are Extremely Wrong About This Elite Player

No one is harder on this player than Dallas Cowboys fans. Despite being among the most productive at his position in franchise history, many fans are quick to dismiss him as “not good enough.”

Dak Prescott is one of the most heavily criticized quarterbacks in the NFL, but why do Cowboys fans hate Dak?

Is the hate really justified, or are fans just repeating a cycle that dates back to the Tony Romo era?

Let’s break it down.

Why Cowboys Fans Hate Dak Prescott

1. Playoff Struggles

The most common criticism? Postseason failure. Prescott has a 2-5 career playoff record and has never reached the NFC Championship Game.

Cowboys fans are desperate for a Super Bowl, and any quarterback who can’t deliver one becomes an easy scapegoat, no matter how good he is in the regular season.

2. Costly Mistakes in Big Moments

Fair or not, Prescott’s turnovers in high-stakes games have fueled the narrative that he “chokes under pressure.”

Two interceptions in the 2022 Divisional Round loss to the 49ers still linger in the minds of fans, even after a statistically elite 2023 campaign.

3. Not Viewed as Elite

Many fans believe Prescott is a “second-tier” quarterback—good, but not in the Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen tier.

That perception leads to doubt that he can ever win a Super Bowl, even if his stats suggest otherwise.

4. The Contract

Dak signed a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021, putting him among the league’s highest-paid players.

For some fans, that price tag means he should be flawless, even though no quarterback is. The minute something goes wrong, critics point to the contract.

Here’s the Truth: Dak Isn’t the First to Face This

Cowboys fans might not want to admit it, but they’ve been here before—with Tony Romo.

Romo, one of the most talented quarterbacks the franchise ever had, was treated almost the same way.

For years, he was blamed for every playoff failure, every late-game interception, and every missed opportunity, even when the team around him was clearly flawed.

Sound Familiar?

Romo went 2-4 in the playoffs—the same criticism now aimed at Dak.

He was blamed for team losses despite playing behind a shaky offensive line and with underwhelming defenses.

He made game-changing mistakes, like the infamous botched snap in Seattle in 2006, which haunted his career.

Yet now, Romo is beloved—because fans miss what they had once it was gone. The same thing may happen with Prescott.

Why the Hate for Dak Prescott is Unfair

1. Top-Tier Production

Prescott is consistently one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL.

In 2023, he led the league in touchdown passes and was the runner-up in the MVP race. He routinely finishes among the league leaders in passer rating, QBR, and completion percentage.

2. Toughness and Leadership

Dak has missed his fair share of games, but how many people remember Dak trying to pop his ankle back into place after a fracture? This man is tough.

Damn! Dak just put it back like that! Praying for a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/reNwLIwHzg — Bemi713 (@Bemi713) October 11, 2020

He’s a respected locker room leader who represents the franchise with class. Fans may not realize how rare that is.

3. It’s a Team Sport

Football is not a one-man game.

The Cowboys have failed in the playoffs due to coaching misfires, defensive lapses, and special teams errors, not just Dak Prescott.

But like Romo before him, Dak takes the brunt of the blame.

Remember the Pre-Dak and Romo Quarterbacks? It Wasn’t Pretty

Before Dak Prescott and Tony Romo, the Cowboys went through years of quarterback struggles.

Here’s a quick look at the forgettable names who started between Troy Aikman and Tony Romo—and again between Romo’s injuries:

Quincy Carter (2001-2003): Inconsistent and never developed into a franchise QB.

(2001-2003): Inconsistent and never developed into a franchise QB. Chad Hutchinson (2002): A failed MLB-turned-QB experiment.

(2002): A failed MLB-turned-QB experiment. Drew Henson (2004): Another failed crossover who never panned out.

(2004): Another failed crossover who never panned out. Vinny Testaverde (2004): 41 years old, immobile, and clearly a short-term stopgap.

(2004): 41 years old, immobile, and clearly a short-term stopgap. Drew Bledsoe (2005-2006): Past his prime and benched for being ineffective>

(2005-2006): Past his prime and benched for being ineffective> Brad Johnson (2007-2008): Old, slow, and ineffective.

(2007-2008): Old, slow, and ineffective. Stephen McGee, Matt Cassel, Brandon Weeden (2009-2015): Backup-caliber players forced into starting roles.

None of these quarterbacks brought consistency. None brought playoff hopes, and none were long-term answers.

Tony Romo: One of the Greats—Who Got the Same Hate

Despite being a franchise icon now, Tony Romo was relentlessly criticized during his career.

Fans and media pundits mocked his playoff record, blamed him for collapses, and even questioned if the team should move on.

Like Dak, Romo:

Carried flawed rosters

He was more talented than he was appreciated.

He made a few costly mistakes that defined his legacy for years.

Only now, after his retirement, is Romo finally getting the credit he deserves.

History is Repeating Itself

Cowboys fans hated on Tony Romo until he was gone. Now, some are doing the same to Dak Prescott.

The truth is, Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks Dallas has ever had. He’s not perfect, but he is a top-10 quarterback who gives his team a real shot every year.

The grass isn’t always greener.

If fans run Dak out of town, they will be staring down another decade of quarterback instability, just like they did before Romo and Dak arrived.

It’s time to appreciate what you have—before it’s too late.